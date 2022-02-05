‘We’re ecstatic’: Hot supermarket items flying off shelves

From pet merchandise to the standard bag of spuds, grocery store suppliers are getting severe about sustainability — and they’re being recognised for it.

The approach we store lately isn’t nearly what we purchase, however the affect that product has on the setting.

Sustainability is now not a distinct segment situation and the Coles Supplier Awards celebrates the initiatives that farmers, producers and inventive companies have carried out to assist save the planet, enhance our well being and help the neighborhood.

The 15 winners have been whittled down from over 330 nominations.

Mitolo Family Farms in South Australia took out the Fresh Produce Supplier gong for decreasing its plastic packaging by 60 tonnes.

“We were ecstatic, we couldn’t believe it. Potatoes aren’t the sexiest line of produce but they’re one of the biggest and the whole team is over the moon,” stated managing director, Frank Mitolo. “We’ve got a lot more work to do but we’re working to reduce waste, reduce plastic, reduce energy and recycle more.”

As second era farmers, he and his brothers Darren and Frank, have invested in sustainability practices to increase the lifetime of the land. The enterprise is made up of about 20 farms which span 40,000 hectares throughout South Australia and into NSW.

“We’ve always practised sustainable farming so that we have good, long crop rotations to maintain fertility, reduce disease and maintain good crop growing,” Mitolo stated.

“We have a third generation coming through, my son Marco, so it makes sense for us to keep raising our sustainability ambitions.”

It took a couple of trials, however the brothers lowered the thickness of the plastic they use to bag the potatoes which resulted in saving 60,000 tonnes of plastic.

They additionally run a analysis and improvement undertaking for seed varieties, to search out people who use much less water, vitality and fertiliser.

The intention is to supply extra with much less, which is sweet enterprise sense in addition to being good for the planet.

“It’s been a big financial investment and it’s expensive to maintain, but I think it’s what customers want. It’s important to be relevant and make sure that we are doing everything possible from a sustainability point of view,” Mitolo stated.

“It’s something that’s on everyone’s radar, more farms are going down this route and it’s good for the farm as well. We’re doing the farm a favour by looking after the land and the soil.”

The Sustainable Supplier of the Year award went to Mars Petcare, which produces pet meals manufacturers resembling Whiskas and Pedigree. As properly as initiatives to scale back agriculture and land-use-based emissions, it supported quite a few neighborhood initiatives resembling The Lion’s Share: Animals Supporting Animals and Dine Hope Reef.

“The Lion’s Share is a joint partnership with the UN Development Programme where a percentage of advertising spend is used to for projects the program supports, such as regenerating the bush after the bushfires and supporting koala habitats,” stated advertising supervisor Emily Dowling.

“Dine Hope Reefs is regenerating coral reefs in Indonesia. There are 19,000 of them in the area and over the last two years the coral cover has increased from 10 TO 60 per cent.

“Our purpose is to make the world a better place for pets. Pet lovers are animal lovers and these programs allows those who care for pets to have connectivity to the broader impact they can have.”

The awards celebrated 15 companies that Coles CEO Steven Cain is proud to work with.

“As part of Coles’ Sustainability Strategy, under the Together to Zero and Better Together focus areas, we are always looking for ways to advance us in our ambition to become Australia’s most sustainable supermarket,” he stated.

“Our suppliers – and their creative sustainability solutions – are integral to helping us achieve this ambition.”

The winners of the 2021 Coles Supplier of the Year Awards are:

•Mars Petcare – Sustainable Supplier of the Year

•Mitolo Family Farms – Fresh Produce Supplier of the Year

•Rivalea Australia – Meat Supplier of the Year

•Manildra Group – Bakery, Deli and Seafood Supplier of the Year

•PMFresh – Dairy, Freezer and Convenience Supplier of the Year

•H&H Asia – Own Brand Supplier of the Year Award

•Henkel – Coles Non-Food Supplier of the Year Award

•Nestle – Grocery Supplier of the Year Award

•Cleanaway- Service Champion of the Year Award

•Kimberly-Clark Australia – Supply Chain Supplier of the Year Award

•Carlton & United Breweries- Liquor Supplier of the Year Award

•Coca-Cola Europacific Partners – Express Supplier of the Year Award

•Procter and Gamble – E-Commerce Supplier of the Year Award

•Australian Garlic Producers – Community Champion of the Year Award

•Muscle Nation – Product Launch of the Year Award