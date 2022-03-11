‘We’re not starving patients’: Bara CEO says hospital has enough food | News24

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital says it has sufficient meals for sufferers.

The hospital CEO applauded nurses who had purchased meals for sufferers.

Random Act of Kindness has been serving to to offer meals to the hospital.

The Gauteng well being division says it isn’t in a monetary disaster and there’s sufficient meals for sufferers on the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

The division claims the hospital – and others within the province – solely had a brief drawback with the provision of bread.

On Friday, Gauteng’s Health MEC, Nomathemba Mokgethi, was on the Soweto hospital.

She stated: “We had issues around bread supply. There has been food at the hospital – so, people, don’t get worried.”

Mokgethi stated the provision concern was as a result of a service supplier had not been paid. Lerato Madyo, the division’s chief monetary officer, stated service suppliers had been owed R4 billion.

“I don’t want to dispute that we have a budget shortfall,” she stated.

READ | Bara hospital runs out of food, nurses pool money to buy patients lunch

The hospital’s CEO, Dr Nkele Lesia, stated there have been methods in place, like baking bread, when bread was not delivered.

On Thursday, News24 reported that nurses pooled their very own cash to purchase corn on the cob to feed sufferers.

In response to that, Lesia stated: “Maybe the mitigation strategies didn’t go far ahead. Nurses advocate for patient care and they did that out of the kindness of their hearts, not because we are in a crisis situation. I thank those who did that, but we were not starving patients.”

However, nurses and docs on the bottom disagreed with the division and hospital administration. A health care provider, who spoke to News24 on situation of anonymity, stated 30 sufferers needed to share 16 items of rooster on Thursday.

“They had to cut the pieces in half, so that everyone could have a piece. How do you feed an adult half a piece of chicken? It is upsetting to see things like that, and the department then denies there is a food shortage. This has been persistent and ongoing.

“They are denying that meals is a matter. If meals is just not a problem, then it’s money. This is why individuals go away the general public sector.”

READ | PPE corruption: Tearful ex-cop accused of tender fraud begs court to be released on bail

However, Lesia stated the hospital had sufficient meals.

“We all the time inform nurses to order for the total capability of wards, even when the ward is just not full. So that when new sufferers are admitted, they’ll discover meals.”

The charity organisation, Random Act of Kindness, has been assisting the institution with food supply this week.

NGO Random Act of Kindness donated 100 loaves of bread and 400 sandwiches after sufferers on the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital ran out of meals. Supplied Supplied

Shariffa Khan, of the organisation, said he had a “dialogue” with the hospital management on Thursday and was informed that bread was the only issue.

“What they’re telling us is just not what we’re listening to on the bottom. Someone is just not telling the reality. They are usually not going to shove us out of the equation.

“We spoke the truth, and we were not at loggerheads with the department. We are trying to help the patients. We are the people’s spokespeople.”

On Wednesday, Khan known as for help on social media. When the hospital was made conscious of it, they met with him.

NGO Random Act of Kindness donated 100 loaves of bread and 400 sandwiches after sufferers on the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital ran out of meals. Supplied Supplied

“They made me delete the posts and made me write a social media post that they approved. They just wanted to do damage control while I was trying to help.”

Lesia stated the hospital met with Khan to formalise the donation relationship.

“We cannot have a person donating without a formal arrangement. What happens when patients get food poisoning? Who is going to account? It has to come through us, as the accounting managers.”

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.