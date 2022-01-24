‘We’re really concerned’: Students under-vaccinated ahead of school term

“The virus will spread in schools,” he mentioned. “The vast majority of children who acquire this virus [will] have a mild illness.

“There will be a small number that will get a significant complication from this virus just because of the sheer numbers involved. That’s almost inevitable.

“There are rare complications of this virus in children, but they’re rare.”

Of kids aged between 5 and 11 in Queensland, 25.72 per cent had been vaccinated.

The state delayed the start of the primary college time period by two weeks, transferring the date to February 7 aside from 12 months 11 and 12 college students, who will start residence studying from January 31.