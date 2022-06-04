‘We’re rocking the suburbs’: More than 100 live music gigs planned for Melbourne

After two years of lockdown ache and digital living-room concert events, Melbourne’s dwell music scene will make a comeback with greater than 100 gigs throughout a number of inner-city suburbs over the following six months.

The state authorities has introduced it can pour $4 million into extending its On the Road Again program, an initiative launched final December to fund dwell music occasions in regional Victoria and outer-suburban areas.

Port Phillip mayor Marcus Pearl, Southern Metropolitan MP Nina Taylor, Creative Industries Minister Danny Pearson and musician Mitch Tambo. Credit:Marta Pascual Juanola

Creative Industries Minister Danny Pearson stated the performances, which is able to happen throughout Melbourne – from St Kilda to Altona – will “rock the suburbs” and assist artists get again on their ft after struggling by the pandemic.

“It’s just going to be such a joyous celebration of who we are as a city and as a state,” he stated.