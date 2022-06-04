‘We’re rocking the suburbs’: More than 100 live music gigs planned for Melbourne
After two years of lockdown ache and digital living-room concert events, Melbourne’s dwell music scene will make a comeback with greater than 100 gigs throughout a number of inner-city suburbs over the following six months.
The state authorities has introduced it can pour $4 million into extending its On the Road Again program, an initiative launched final December to fund dwell music occasions in regional Victoria and outer-suburban areas.
Creative Industries Minister Danny Pearson stated the performances, which is able to happen throughout Melbourne – from St Kilda to Altona – will “rock the suburbs” and assist artists get again on their ft after struggling by the pandemic.
“It’s just going to be such a joyous celebration of who we are as a city and as a state,” he stated.
Loading
Melbourne-based Gamilaraay musician Mitch Tambo stated a lifeline for the humanities was “pivotal, necessary and urgent” after two making an attempt years away from the stage.
Tambo, who famously sang You’re the Voice in his native language alongside John Farnham and Olivia Newton-John on the Fire Fight Australia live performance in 2020, stated many artists had struggled with their psychological well being throughout Melbourne’s prolonged lockdowns.
“We have been, I think, in a lot of ways the community that’s been forgotten about because we just rock up and provide entertainment and that’s the first thing to go and the last to come back,” he stated.
Tambo stated he spent a lot of the previous two years cooped up within the metropolis making gardens out of recycled automotive tyres and was pumped to lastly return on stage.