“We’re swapping our four-bedroom home for a tiny house”

My household and I emigrated from Zimbabwe to New Zealand in 2001. We’d had a constructing firm in Zimbabwe so after we got here to New Zealand we thought we might get wealthy by constructing homes. My husband Noel and I constructed three and lived within the third one—a four-bedroom, three rest room property—however we did not get wealthy.

Seven years in the past, we have been constructing one of many three and residing in a rental, when our daughter Shaye constructed her first tiny home in our driveway and named it “Lucy.” Shaye’s tiny home was one of many first that individuals acquired to find out about in New Zealand, as a result of it was filmed for the Living Big in a Tiny House YouTube channel. But at first, I keep in mind saying to her: “You’re crazy! No one is going to be able to live in a house this size!” I assumed she may be capable of camp out in it for a short while however she would not be capable of reside in a tiny home for an prolonged time. And the composting bathroom? I assumed that was horrible.

I did not assume it could work in any respect, nevertheless it was a really cute little inexperienced home; “Lucy” was beautiful. And as soon as Shaye constructed “Lucy”, somebody requested her to construct a tiny home she known as “Doris Jean” after which there was one other one known as “Andrea.”

I believe Shaye acquired the constructing bug from me. When she was youthful in Zimbabwe, she would include me round all of the properties we have been constructing. In Zimbabwe and right here in New Zealand, I’d design the homes after which we might ship these sketches off to an architect and they’d draw all of it up correctly. Shaye has at all times drawn homes however hers acquired smaller and smaller whereas mine stayed the identical dimension! At first, Shaye was solely constructing one home at a time for others, then two, after which it turned three homes at a time. I’ve helped her from the start and up to now, now we have designed and constructed about 70 tiny homes and have three workshops. All of our tiny homes are on wheels and all of the plans could be custom-made.

Shaye and I do a variety of designing collectively and brainstorming about what we are able to do to make issues work higher. I’m the sensible one and she or he’s the inventive one. I’ll design a walkway and she or he’ll make it a extremely fairly walkway, so we work effectively collectively.

After Shaye’s marriage ended, she constructed herself one other tiny home that I helped her design: the “Hazel” named after her daughter. It went completely viral in 2020.

Downstairs, “Hazel” has a giant kitchen and lounge with sliding doorways that open out onto a large deck. There is a toilet with a bathe, bathroom and double basin. Then it has slightly door that opens right into a pod that was Hazel’s playroom. Upstairs, there is a walkway above the lounge space that connects a most important bed room and a second room.

Hazel was really the primary tiny home we constructed the place you may stroll upright all through the home, upstairs and downstairs, so you do not have to crawl within the loft. I made a decision on that as a result of I’m previous and there is not any means I’m going to be crawling round! I imagine we have been the primary to design walkways upstairs in tiny homes and all of our designs now have them. Some we promote even have doorways you may open out into pod areas which you could add to increase the home, for “future proofing” as Shaye calls it.

Sitting in Shaye’s “Hazel” home and spending time there together with her and her daughter was simply so stress-free. There was no stress about mortgage charges or electrical energy payments. That’s once I turned satisfied Noel and I might reside like that.

At the top of 2019 I resigned from educating on the identical faculty for 19 years and went to work for Shaye’s firm, Shaye’s Tiny Homes, full time. Noel then resigned from working for a similar plumbing firm for practically 20 years and joined us in mid-2020, simply after COVID hit.

Noel noticed how liveable the tiny homes are and it satisfied him he might reside in a single. That’s once I knew we might do it. Noel could be very energetic and by no means sits down, and I assumed he would battle with a tiny home. But the extra that he is seen them and the extra he is labored on them, he is determined they’re a extremely good method to go.

The residence now we have lived in for seven years is certainly a giant “boomer” home. It’s really an the other way up home; our residing space, eating room, kitchen and master suite are upstairs and downstairs has three bedrooms and a toilet. But we do not use the downstairs space in any respect anymore, it is lonely and unhappy. Our grandkids do come and keep however they get fairly scared sleeping downstairs, so we make them forts beneath the eating room desk upstairs.

So, we bought it and the brand new homeowners are transferring in on the finish of March 2022. And, our tiny home construct has began; our trailer arrived lately and the entire construction can, in idea, be inbuilt two months.

If we transfer on to some land my daughter Lara is shopping for together with her companion Andrew, now we have a selected design with slightly pod for our downstairs bed room. Our new design has an even bigger lounge space with a really excessive ceiling, a giant kitchen, a laundry space and a giant rest room. There are two bedrooms upstairs that will likely be for our grandchildren and a visitor room. The visitor room doubles as a residing space with a settee mattress and it seems to be out over the lounge. With its large skylight, this tiny residence will likely be very lovely.

But if that land sale falls via then we must hire a bit of land, and can solely be capable of have the tiny home trailer itself, with out the pod. In that case, we must return to the unique tiny home that I designed with Noel and I in thoughts throughout lockdown in 2021.

That tiny home is known as “Sophie” and has a comfortable lounge with good home windows that look out on both facet. I defined to Shaye that previous folks like to look at TV within the evenings! It additionally has a giant kitchen as a result of Noel loves cooking, and a pleasant large rest room with a bathe. I hoped to have a bathroom that may have a brief connection right into a septic tank, but when we won’t get that I can do with out a flushing bathroom! Upstairs is a walkway between the entrance room and a most important bed room on the again.

I’m not fearful about downsizing within the slightest. I’ve acquired to eliminate every little thing, however I’d simply give it away. I’ve given away some beds already to a younger buddy of ours, however we even have a lounge suite, a eating room suite and a few cabinets and wardrobes. There can be a neighborhood single mothers group I’ve been giving issues to; I had a cabinet full of youngsters’s garments and toys that I’ve donated to them.

I’ve one buddy who’s claustrophobic so she says there is not any means she might reside in a tiny home, and I’ve one other buddy who lives in a home with a summer season bed room, a winter bed room, three different bedrooms and three lounges, so I can not see that she would transfer into one both. But I do have a buddy in England who resides in a caravan, so she would like it.

Our plans do all depend upon what piece of land we’ll reside on, so it’s a bit up within the air. I’m 64 this 12 months and Noel is 70. He likes his ft on the bottom, so there’s a little little bit of nervousness there. But as I at all times stated to my college students once I was a trainer: Those that may have versatile considering are going to be higher off than these whose ideas are set in concrete.

We want to assume we are going to now reside in tiny homes endlessly and if we find yourself residing on Lara and Andrew’s land that most likely would be the case. We have 10 years of enjoyable left forward of us earlier than we get actually previous, so we need to see extra of New Zealand as a result of it is such a fantastic place. It’s time to have enjoyable now, as a result of we have labored actually, actually laborious for a very long time.

