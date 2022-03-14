‘We’re talking about people’s heads’: Keary backs independent medicos
Luke Keary says he’s pleased for the NRL to be additional cautious in terms of ruling gamers out of video games with suspected concussions, and was satisfied Sydney Roosters teammate Victor Radley had been knocked out on the weekend, regardless of struggling “no symptoms” afterwards.
Roosters coach Trent Robinson was glad impartial medical doctors had been positioned within the bunker to rapidly establish any participant affected by head knocks this season.
But after Radley and Billy Smith had been each dominated out with ‘category one’ signs throughout’s Saturday loss to the Knights, regardless of each gamers being reportedly high quality afterwards, Robinson needed to ensure the sport was “not pulling guys out of games with no symptoms at all … there needs to be consultation on that stuff”.
Keary, who has suffered a number of sickening concussions throughout his profession, was all for the sport being overzealous, and it might take a few years but earlier than arriving on the excellent system.
“I think what they’re doing is very good, you need independent doctors, someone who doesn’t have any affiliation or pressure and looks at each case on its merits,” Keary advised the Herald on Monday.
“It’s so murky. People behave differently with concussion: some players want to come off, some don’t, some players are out cold, others get rung and you wouldn’t be able to tell they had been hit in the head. I don’t envy the person who has to make those decisions [to rule a player out].
“It’s something as a game we’ll have to figure out on the run. It might take a year, it might take a couple of years to work out the best method. I’d rather go over the top early and bring it back if we need to.
“We’re talking about people’s heads and their future. There will be frustrating incidents where people think they haven’t been knocked out. We’ll have to deal with it as a game. What we’re doing is definitely right.”