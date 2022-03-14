‘We’re talking about people’s heads’: Keary backs independent medicos

Luke Keary says he’s pleased for the NRL to be additional cautious in terms of ruling gamers out of video games with suspected concussions, and was satisfied Sydney Roosters teammate Victor Radley had been knocked out on the weekend, regardless of struggling “no symptoms” afterwards.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson was glad impartial medical doctors had been positioned within the bunker to rapidly establish any participant affected by head knocks this season.

But after Radley and Billy Smith had been each dominated out with ‘category one’ signs throughout’s Saturday loss to the Knights, regardless of each gamers being reportedly high quality afterwards, Robinson needed to ensure the sport was “not pulling guys out of games with no symptoms at all … there needs to be consultation on that stuff”.

Keary, who has suffered a number of sickening concussions throughout his profession, was all for the sport being overzealous, and it might take a few years but earlier than arriving on the excellent system.