We’re ‘the most adorable couple’, but we aren’t romantically involved

Last night time I went out with one of many nice joys of my life, a person I really like wholly and heartily. To see us collectively, it will be simple to surmise we’re a romantic couple, the way in which we stroll arm in arm, take one another’s hand instinctively once we enter a room, or embrace at a whim when our affections can’t be restrained.

Wendy Squire: Today, you couldn’t discover extra loving pals than us: soul mates who will all the time be there for one another, sans petty couple points and agendas. Credit:iStock

He tells me overtly and infrequently how deeply he cares for me, and vice versa, however the actuality is that now we have by no means taken our relationship to the following degree, one which entails intercourse and all of the problems and penalties that brings. Nope, when this man and I met and realised how a lot we meant to one another, we made a deliberate determination to not go there. And it’s one neither of us regrets.

In the start, I’ll admit, it wasn’t simple. Yes, there was that outdated churning abdomen to take care of, the one which comes with fired-up pheromones, and the gnawing insecurity and second-guessing that accompanies vulnerability. But lately I’m outdated and sensible sufficient to know that heightened stage of early attraction is a type of insanity, one that can’t and doesn’t endure – fortunately. That dizzy first flush of the uncomfortable and unpredictable doesn’t convey out the most effective in me. I wish to be sane. I additionally know that ought to you gasoline such emotions with lust, nicely, whereas it might be thrilling, it may also be explosive.