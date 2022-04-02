‘We’re Very Proud’: Gloucester Cinema Showing ‘CODA’ Again To Celebrate Oscars Win





WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an up to date climate forecast. 8 hours in the past

‘We’re Very Proud’: Gloucester Cinema Showing ‘CODA’ Again To Celebrate Oscars WinCODA received the Oscar for Best Picture, and now Gloucester residents are getting the prospect to see the movie of their hometown theater. WBZ-TV’s Tiffany Chan studies. 8 hours in the past

Psychologist On School Violence: Children Still Processing Trauma Of COVID PandemicA Mass General psychologist mentioned generally children do not know what they’re feeling and act out in “awful ways.” WBZ-TV’s Juli McDonald studies. 8 hours in the past

Joyce Kulhawik: Smith Resignation From Academy Was Right Thing To DoFormer WBZ leisure reporter Joyce Kulhawik says Will Smith’s Oscars incident and resignation is unprecedented. 8 hours in the past

WBZ Evening News Update For April 1, 2022Social media video reveals surprising bullying incident at Wilmington High; Man accused of stealing catalytic converter from motor residence; Body of fallen Marine to return to Leominster Saturday; Latest forecast. 13 hours in the past

Mother Of Fallen Firefighter Michael Kennedy Running Boston Marathon In His HonorWBZ-TV’s Anaridis Rodriguez studies. 13 hours in the past

WBZ Evening Forecast For April 1Eric Fisher has your newest climate forecast. 13 hours in the past

Hotels, Stores, Restaurants In Massachusetts Beach Towns Struggling To Find Summer EmployeesWBZ-TV’s Brandon Truitt studies. 13 hours in the past

Margaret Brennan To Interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy On Face The NationZelenskyy has impressed his individuals to combat again towards Russian forces, however he says situations in some areas of the nation are extraordinarily tough. Margaret Brennan has an unique interview with Zelenskyy on Face The Nation Sunday morning. 13 hours in the past

Suave Antiperspirant Powder, Protection Aerosol Recalled Due To Elevated Benzene LevelsBenzene publicity can result in well being issues together with blood most cancers and leukemia. 14 hours in the past

‘Nerve-Wracking’: Newton Residents Worried About Neighbor Shooting Pellet GunNewton Police say a person taking pictures an air rifle at targets in his yard shouldn’t be doing something unlawful. WBZ-TV’s Paul Burton studies. 14 hours in the past

COVID Cases Tick Up In MassachusettsCOVID instances in Massachusetts jumped 36% from the earlier week. WBZ-TV’s Christina Hager studies. 14 hours in the past

Judge Denies Dedham Couple’s Request To Drop Charges Against ThemThe drowning case towards a former state police trooper and his spouse will go ahead. 14 hours in the past

Wilmington Police Investigating ‘Disturbing’ Incident Recorded In Boys’ High School BathroomWilmington Police are trying right into a “serious and disturbing physical altercation” in a boys’ lavatory at Wilmington High School earlier this week, in line with the superintendent. WBZ-TV’s Beth Germano studies. 14 hours in the past

Revolution Goalkeeper Opens Up About Foot InjuryRevolution goalkeeper Matt Turner mentioned his foot damage with WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche, explaining the way it took place and the way his rehab goes. He’s additionally hopeful that he can rejoin the Revs within the coming weeks. 16 hours in the past

Massachusetts April Fools’ Day Jokes Feature Market Basket, Julian EdelmanYou can’t consider every part you learn on the web – particularly on April 1. 17 hours in the past

Wreaths Across America Wants To Put Giant Flagpole In MaineThe world’s tallest flagpole is being proposed in rural Maine. 18 hours in the past

Wilmington Police Investigating ‘Disturbing’ Incident Recorded In High School BathroomWBZ TV’s Paula Ebben studies. 18 hours in the past

WBZ News Update For April 1, 2022WBZ-TV’s Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your newest information and climate. 19 hours in the past

Boston Duck Tours Needs Drivers As New Season BeginsThey hope to rent 20 drivers within the subsequent month and a half. WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler studies. 19 hours in the past

WBZ Midday Forecast For April 1Zack Green has your newest climate forecast. 19 hours in the past

Hundreds Of Drivers Wait Hours To Get Free Gas In NorwoodWBZ-TV’s Zinnia Maldonado studies. 19 hours in the past

California Man Arrested For Making Threats, Causing Hours-Long Manhunt At Tufts University In 2021A California man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making threats to Tufts University police. 19 hours in the past

Leominster To Honor Fallen Marine Captain Ross Reynolds With Procession SaturdayWBZ TV’s Breana Pitts studies. 22 hours in the past





