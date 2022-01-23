‘We’re winning’: Cheeky Kyrgios can’t help it

Who wants singles when you could have Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis tearing by the Australian Open doubles draw?

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are by to a grand slam doubles quarterfinal after defeating fifteenth seeds Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar in three units.

The “Special K’s” had a packed home on Kia Arena shedding their minds because the duo claimed a 6-4 4-6 6-4 win in entrance of a wild crowd.

Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live Coverage of ATP + WTA Tour Tournaments together with Every Finals Match. New to Kayo? Start Your Free Trial >

Before the match started, it was clear that Kyrgios and Kokkinakis had been going to proceed to play the entertaining tennis they’d all through the double fixtures to this point.

Channel 9 cameras even caught the pair displaying their … shut relationship.

And the Kia Arena was full to the brim as Kyrgios and Kokkinakis proceed to be a field workplace draw.

The crowd had been vocal as soon as once more, trotting out the much-maligned “Siu”, the Seven Nation Army chant and making loads of noise in a celebration environment.

And they had been handled to a belter of a match because it went the gap.

Coming after the reviews of a near-fight in the locker rooms after ousting the highest seeds of their final outing, the Aussies despatched the packed home into raptures within the first set once they broke to take the primary set 6-4.

But the dynamic Aussie duo hit some adversity within the second set when Behar and Escobar broke early within the second set on Kyrgios’ function the fifteenth seeds moved to 3-1.

The Aussies weren’t about to take it mendacity down although, hitting again to place it again on serve at 4-3 on a double fault.

Kyrgios, who has continued to play to the gang, sprinted again to the participant’s bench.

However the frustration began getting the higher of Kyrgios within the tight match, because the star threw down his racquet in disgust after hitting a degree into the web.

And Behar and Escobar hit again to say the second set and ship the match to a decider.

The “Special K’s” despatched the gang wild as soon as once more when a double fault on sport level of the fifth sport of the third set put the Aussies within the field seat.

The wild crowd had the commentators saying it was like a “Davis Cup doubles crowd” because the followers rode each level within the stadium and at house.

After the match, requested about taking out one other seeded pair, the primary query was about how onerous it had been to beat established doubles groups, to which Kyrgios joked: “I mean, it’s been pretty easy”, earlier than hugging Kokkinakis.

“Today these guys were tough,” Kyrgios stated. “They served really well, it was incredibly tough to get any rhythm on the return, but the energy with Thanasi, it’s always a pleasure to play with you brother. The atmosphere’s insane and you guys are unreal again.”

Asked about how lengthy they’d performed collectively, having performed juniors doubles in 2013, Kokkinakis had his shot at some zingers.

“I’ve known the big fella since he was a chubby kid from Canberra,” Kokkinakis started.

“He’s slim and looks good now. But we’ve been through a lot together and we play for fun but coming out here, we want to impress you guys. The atmosphere is unbelievable and the feeling we get when we walk though that tunnel, I was looking up at the stands before we’d even walked onto court and you can’t not get up for matches like this.”

The pair additionally wished Craig Tiley to maintain them out on getting the unbelievable assist on the skin courts.

“We both lost early in singles but to come out here and have this atmosphere for a doubles match is insane, you don’t get it anywhere else in the world,” he stated.

As for if their run would preserve going, Kyrgios stated: “We’re winning it”.

The outcome sees them play the sixth seeded pair of New Zealander Michael Venus and German Tim Puetz within the quarterfinals.