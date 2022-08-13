Wesley Barresi recalled for Netherlands’ ODI series against Pakistan

Barresi, 38, final performed worldwide cricket in June 2019 within the collection in opposition to Zimbabwe. Netherlands look to handle within the absence of gamers at the moment collaborating within the Hundred and the Royal London Cup, with as much as seven gamers at the moment taking part in in these two competitions are unavailable for nationwide choice. Fred Klaassen, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, and Timm van der Gugten are all at the moment collaborating within the Hundred, with Paul van Meekeren, Shane Snater and Brandon Glover concerned in England’s home one-day competitors.