Wesley Barresi recalled for Netherlands’ ODI series against Pakistan
Legspinner Philippe Boissevain, who performed one ODI within the collection in opposition to England, has been ignored.
Barresi, 38, final performed worldwide cricket in June 2019 within the collection in opposition to Zimbabwe. Netherlands look to handle within the absence of gamers at the moment collaborating within the Hundred and the Royal London Cup, with as much as seven gamers at the moment taking part in in these two competitions are unavailable for nationwide choice. Fred Klaassen, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, and Timm van der Gugten are all at the moment collaborating within the Hundred, with Paul van Meekeren, Shane Snater and Brandon Glover concerned in England’s home one-day competitors.
Pakistan arrived within the Netherlands on Saturday and can play three ODIs on August 16, 18 and 21. All three video games shall be performed on the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam.
Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (capt), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh