West African bloc ECOWAS says coup attempt underway in Guinea-Bissau
“ECOWAS condemns the coup attempt and holds the military responsible for the physical integrity of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and members of his government,” ECOWAS stated in a press release.
“ECOWAS asks the military to return to their barracks and maintain a republican posture,” the assertion concluded.
Mamadou Jao, an educational in Guinea Bissau, advised CNN that the streets had been quiet throughout the capital, as nervous residents stayed inside awaiting extra data.
Jao added that the facility was off in properties saying: “The place is in darkness for about three or four hours. It is not something that happens normally.”
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres additionally referred to as for a right away finish to the combating.
Guinea-Bissau’s historical past has been marked by a number of army coups because the nation gained independence from Portugal in 1974.
These conflicts have ravaged the nation’s infrastructure and financial system, leaving it among the many poorest on the earth.