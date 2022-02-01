West African bloc ECOWAS says coup attempt underway in Guinea-Bissau

“ECOWAS condemns the coup attempt and holds the military responsible for the physical integrity of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and members of his government,” ECOWAS stated in a press release.

“ECOWAS asks the military to return to their barracks and maintain a republican posture,” the assertion concluded.

The unrest in Guinea-Bissau comes after a army coup rocked Burkina Faso on January 24.

Mamadou Jao, an educational in Guinea Bissau, advised CNN that the streets had been quiet throughout the capital, as nervous residents stayed inside awaiting extra data.