West Bengal government allows 75% attendance for India-West Indies T20Is

As per a state authorities notification issued on Monday, a crowd of round 50,000 will be anticipated at Eden Gardens

The West Bengal authorities on Monday allowed 75% spectator attendance for the upcoming three-match T20I sequence in opposition to the West Indies to be performed at Eden Gardens, starting February 16.

As per a state authorities notification issued on Monday, “all indoor and outdoor sports activities will be allowed with 75 per cent of the capacity of the venue”, which implies a crowd attendance of round 50,000 will be anticipated.

The Kieron Pollard-led West Indies will play three ODIs in Ahmedabad starting February 6 earlier than coming to Kolkata for the T20I leg of the tour.

Kolkata had additionally hosted the third T20I in opposition to New Zealand final November, with 70% capability.

“We are thankful to the honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary and Government of West Bengal for announcing resumption of sporting activities as well as for allowing 75 per cent of the capacity of spectators back to the stadium,” CAB president Avishek Dalmiya mentioned in an announcement.

“We feel that it will give a fresh lease of life to the sports persons of the state.

“After the New Zealand T20I final 12 months, this time too, CAB is assured that will probably be in a position to efficiently host the three T20Is in opposition to the West Indies in the same method.”

As per the unique schedule, West Indies have been slated to play three ODIs in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata and three T20Is in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram. However, because of a surge in Covid-19 circumstances throughout the nation within the final month, the BCCI determined to carry the white-ball sequence in simply two venues – Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

CAB can be trying ahead to resuming native cricket tournaments on the earliest following Covid-19 protocols, having taken steps to vaccinate all of the gamers above the age of 15 years who can be taking part within the CAB leagues.