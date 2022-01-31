Sports
West Bengal govt gives nod to 75% attendance for Eden T20Is vs West Indies | Cricket News – Times of India
KOLKATA: The West Bengal authorities on Monday allowed 75 per cent spectator attendance for the three-match T20I collection towards the West Indies to be performed at Eden Gardens, starting February 16.
As per a state authorities notification issued on Monday “all indoor and outdoor sports activities will be allowed within 75 percent of the capacity of the venue” which suggests a crowd attendance of round 50,000 might be anticipated.
The Kieron Pollard-led West Indies will play three ODIs in Ahmedabad starting February 6 earlier than coming to Kolkata for the T20I leg.
“We are grateful to the honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary and Government of West Bengal for asserting resumption of sporting actions in addition to for permitting 75 p.c of the capability of spectators again to the stadium,” CAB president Avishek Dalmiya stated in an announcement.
“We feel that it will give a fresh lease of life to the sports persons of the state.”
The CAB final hosted a T20I match towards New Zealand in November final yr in a bio-secure surroundings with 70 per cent attendance.
“This time too, CAB is confident that it will be able to successfully host the three T20Is against the West Indies in a similar manner,” Dalmiya added.
As per the unique fixture, the West Indies have been slated to play three ODIs in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata and three T20Is in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram.
But as a result of rising circumstances of COVID-19, the BCCI determined to carry the white ball collection in two venues of Ahmedabad and Kolkata.
CAB can also be trying ahead to resuming native cricket tournaments on the earliest following COVID-19 protocols.
In truth, CAB has taken proactive steps to vaccinate all of the gamers above the age of 15 years who can be taking part within the CAB leagues.
The CAB had already organised an onsite vaccination camp at Eden Gardens lately the place first doses of vaccines got to gamers within the age bracket of 15 to 18.
The CAB is now making greatest endeavours to organise one other camp in order that such gamers can avail the second doses as properly earlier than graduation of the league.
As per a state authorities notification issued on Monday “all indoor and outdoor sports activities will be allowed within 75 percent of the capacity of the venue” which suggests a crowd attendance of round 50,000 might be anticipated.
The Kieron Pollard-led West Indies will play three ODIs in Ahmedabad starting February 6 earlier than coming to Kolkata for the T20I leg.
“We are grateful to the honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary and Government of West Bengal for asserting resumption of sporting actions in addition to for permitting 75 p.c of the capability of spectators again to the stadium,” CAB president Avishek Dalmiya stated in an announcement.
“We feel that it will give a fresh lease of life to the sports persons of the state.”
The CAB final hosted a T20I match towards New Zealand in November final yr in a bio-secure surroundings with 70 per cent attendance.
“This time too, CAB is confident that it will be able to successfully host the three T20Is against the West Indies in a similar manner,” Dalmiya added.
As per the unique fixture, the West Indies have been slated to play three ODIs in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata and three T20Is in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram.
But as a result of rising circumstances of COVID-19, the BCCI determined to carry the white ball collection in two venues of Ahmedabad and Kolkata.
CAB can also be trying ahead to resuming native cricket tournaments on the earliest following COVID-19 protocols.
In truth, CAB has taken proactive steps to vaccinate all of the gamers above the age of 15 years who can be taking part within the CAB leagues.
The CAB had already organised an onsite vaccination camp at Eden Gardens lately the place first doses of vaccines got to gamers within the age bracket of 15 to 18.
The CAB is now making greatest endeavours to organise one other camp in order that such gamers can avail the second doses as properly earlier than graduation of the league.