West Bengal govt reshuffles top bureaucrats

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rebuked Purulia district Justice of the Peace Rahul Mazumdar over complaints of brick kiln income not reaching the administration, the State authorities on Thursday, June 2, 2022, eliminated him from the submit, and made him the commissioner of the Asansol Municipal Corporation.

Mr. Mazumdar, identified to be within the good books of Ms. Banerjee, was additionally given the extra cost because the CEO of Asansol Durgapur Development Authority.

Additional district Justice of the Peace of Howrah Rajat Nanda changed him in Purulia, an order issued by the State authorities on Tuesday stated.

The authorities, in all, effected 24 transfers.

Additional chief secretary of fisheries, Atri Bhattacharya, was shifted to the Sundarbans affairs division. Avanindra Singh was made the Secretary of the Fisheries Department.

The authorities additionally transferred Hirdyesh Mohan, Secretary, Personnel and Industrial Relations, to the Housing division. He changed Khalil Ahmed.

Mr. Khalil will proceed because the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs division with further prices as CEO of the Kolkata Municipal Development Authority.

Tourism secretary Nandini Chakraborty was moved to Non-conventional and Eenewable Energy sources with Saumitra Mohan being instituted in her place, it added.