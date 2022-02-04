West Brom Manager Steve Bruce Moves On From Newcastle Sacking | Football News

West Brom supervisor Steve Bruce insists he has not been scarred by his depressing spell at Newcastle as he units his sights on promotion to the Premier League. Bruce was sacked by Newcastle in October following the arrival of the membership’s new Saudi-led homeowners. A boyhood Newcastle fan, Bruce’s dream job had shortly became a nightmare as he misplaced the backing of the followers, battled with sad gamers and acquired little monetary assist from the board. Newcastle have been languishing within the Premier League relegation zone when Bruce was axed.

However, the 61-year-old has made a rapid return to the dug out with second tier West Brom and he’s adamant there is no such thing as a hangover from the turbulent time on Tyneside.

Reflecting on his Newcastle reign on Friday, 24 hours after his appointment at Albion, Bruce stated: “Newcastle has gone, it was a chapter of my football life. I want them to succeed.

“It was a troublesome time for me however perhaps in a couple of years individuals will suppose ending twelfth and thirteenth wasn’t that dangerous in any case.

“That chapter has now left me, I want to look forward to taking West Brom forward and I’m very confident I can do that.

“You take a look at it and also you need the criticism to go away. The solely approach you are able to do it although is to get again on the horse and never take the criticism too far.

“That was the real thing, to put it behind me, it’s gone and move forward.”

Bruce signed an 18-month contract at West Brom following the sacking of Valerien Ismael this week.

Albion slipped to sixth within the Championship after shedding three of their final 4 video games beneath Ismael.

They are eight factors adrift of the highest two however Bruce believes he can revive their problem, having gained 4 promotions to the top-flight in a well-travelled managerial profession.

“I’ve always liked to think I’ve had a decent time in the Championship, I’d love to make it five (promotions), that is what I’m here for,” Bruce stated.

“If I didn’t think West Brom could get into the Premier League I wouldn’t be sitting here.”