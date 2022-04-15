West Ham produce stunning display in Lyon to reach Europa League semis

The Premier League aspect are by to their first European

semi-final since they misplaced the 1976 Cup Winners’ Cup ultimate to

Anderlecht after outclassing Lyon in France, Trend stories citing Bein Sports.

Having drawn 1-1 at dwelling in final week’s first leg regardless of

enjoying half the sport with 10 males, the Hammers took the lead within the

thirty eighth minute of the return when Craig Dawson headed in a Pablo

Fornals nook on the close to submit.

Captain Declan Rice slotted of their second aim simply earlier than the

break, his sidefoot effort from the sting of the world beating Lyon

goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck with assistance from a slight

deflection.

The end result was put past doubt when West Ham scored once more

three minutes after the restart as Fornals despatched Jarrod Bowen away

to make it 3-0.

Earlier the in-form Christopher Nkunku scored each targets as

Leipzig beat Atalanta 2-0 in Italy to win their last-eight tie 3-1

on combination.

The Germans had come from behind to attract 1-1 at dwelling within the

first leg final week they usually went in entrance within the 18th minute in

Bergamo as Konrad Laimer lower the ball again from the best for

Nkunku to attain.

Leipzig wrapped up the victory with three minutes left as Nkunku

transformed a penalty he himself had gained.

That aim was the thirtieth of the season in all competitions for

Nkunku, who made his full worldwide debut for France final

month.

Leipzig, who reached the Champions League semi-finals two years

in the past, advance to a last-four tie in opposition to both Braga or

Rangers.

Their second leg went to additional time with Rangers beating Braga

2-1 in 90 minutes in Glasgow after shedding 1-0 within the first leg.