West Ham’s Kurt Zouma criticised, apologises for cat abuse video

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has apologized for hitting a cat, and the membership condemned the abuse caught on video.

Zouma is seen kicking and slapping the cat, whereas laughter could be heard within the background.

In a video launched by a neighborhood newspaper on Tuesday, the 27-year-old France worldwide then chases the animal earlier than throwing a pair of footwear at it and slapping its head.

An animal welfare charity has additionally lambasted Zouma. At the identical time, West Ham stated it’s going to cope with the participant internally — although supervisor David Moyes nonetheless opted to pick out the Frenchman within the group for the Premier League sport towards Watford on Tuesday night time.

“I want to apologize for my actions,” Zouma stated. “There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret. I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.”

“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behavior was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

Zouma joined West Ham from Chelsea in August.

“West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated,” the membership stated in an announcement.

“We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was horrified.

“This is a very upsetting video,” the RSPCA stated. “It’s never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise.”