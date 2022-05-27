“West Has Declared War On Us”: Russia Foreign Minister On Sanctions

Sergei Lavrov accused the West of banning Russian writers and cultural figures.

Moscow:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday accused Western international locations of waging a “total war” on Russia and its folks and tradition as Moscow pushes on with its army operation in Ukraine.

“The West has declared war on us, on the whole Russian world. The culture of cancelling Russia and everything connected with our country is already reaching the point of absurdity,” Lavrov stated at a ministry assembly.

He accused the West of banning Russian writers, composers and different cultural figures.

“It is safe to say that this situation will be with us for a long time,” he added.

According to Lavrov, Washington “and its satellites are doubling, tripling, quadrupling their efforts to contain our country”.

He stated they’re “using the widest range of tools — from unilateral economic sanctions to thoroughly false propaganda in the global media space”.

“In many Western countries, everyday Russophobia has become of an unprecedented nature, and, to our great regret, is encouraged by government circles in a number of countries,” Lavrov stated.

Western capitals slapped Moscow with unprecedented sanctions after President Vladimir Putin despatched troops into Ukraine on February 24.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)