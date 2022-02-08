Sports
West Indies all-rounder Akeal wants to impress in ODI series ahead of IPL auction | Cricket News – Times of India
AHMEDABAD: Rising West Indies all-rounder Akeal Hosein is conscious {that a} vital efficiency within the ongoing ODI sequence towards India may open the doorways for him for the big-ticket IPL.
Trailing 0-1 within the three-match ODI sequence right here, the Kieron Pollard-led facet is confronted with a must-win state of affairs within the second rubber right here on Wednesday because the left-arm spin all-rounder desires to make all of the distinction within the gradual situations on provide.
“Yes, we know, the IPL is the best league around. But I’m not really focused on that (IPL). The task at hand right now is these two games. They are very important for me, because it will determine the series,” the 28-year-old mentioned in a digital media interplay on the eve of the second ODI.
“Having said that, I think once I do the right things and perform well for my team, the doors will open. For me, it’s all about these two games and winning this ODI series.”
I see myself as a whole all-rounder
A slow-left arm spinner and a dasher down the order, Akeal declared himself as a 50-50 all-rounder, who’s massively influenced by his fellow Trinidadians Pollard and Sunil Narine.
“I think I’m a 50-50 perfect proper batter, proper bowler. Having said that, over the last couple of years, I’ve played CPL, different formats and what not. Then you find yourself you might flex down the order if given an opportunity to bat.
“I undoubtedly see myself as a complete all-rounder and it is nearly working my manner up the ladder. Hopefully folks can see that I’m a real allrounder,” he said.
Akeal, who was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders net bowling squad in the second phase of the IPL in UAE last year, said his fellow Trinidadian Sunil Narine played a big role during the stint.
“For me, having the chance to spend extra time with him in KKR setup helped me quite a bit as a result of the World Cup was performed in Dubai as nicely,” Akeal said.
How Narine helped Akeal during the T20 World Cup
Akeal remembered he was feeling “horrible” at the nets on the eve of their T20 World Cup match and it was the two-time IPL winning KKR all-rounder who helped him.
“It was truly the day earlier than the sport, so it was a bit worrying. But Sunil mentioned ‘do not be stunned. That’s the way it goes. Some days you may really feel horrible within the nets, after which the following day you will notice the ball popping out of your hand completely within the match.’
“His advice was spot on. I didn’t take it (the feeling) on too much and surprisingly in the match the ball came out beautifully,” Akeal, who was their greatest wicket-taker with 5 to his kitty within the T20 World Cup, mentioned.
“I was able to get a feel of the pitches and worked closely alongside, always giving me advice and information and little cues, the type deliveries, trajectory. Immediately after the IPL, we had the World Cup and I thought I didn’t do too bad there.”
“Sunil is not only a friend to me but a big brother. He’s very quiet but very open at the same time. He would share almost everything with all his tricks and ideas.”
“And if he thinks it’s a trick that can’t work and doesn’t work for him, he will definitely shared with me as well.
Terming the duo of Pollard and Narine as his ‘big brothers’, he said: “It’s all the time a blessing to have these guys round. They’re greater than buddies. I contemplate them large brothers they usually all the time look out for you in any manner doable. I’m very grateful.”
“These guys are all the time round. We play with the identical membership again residence — Queen’s Park. So it is the place our relationship grew from. No matter the place you’re, these guys are only a telephone name away.”
West Indies put up an odd present and collapsed towards the spin drive of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar to be bowled out for a paltry 176 as India secured a six-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead within the ODI sequence.
“Yes, we have misplaced the match and it is a quick sequence — three matches. Although we misplaced, there have been nonetheless positives. It’s nearly how we plan to bounce again and are available again robust.
“The message is to stay positive and get ourselves in proper positions to play strong scoring shots. That’s definitely something we’re going to stick with, no matter the surface and condition. Once we do those things we’ll be able to get through,” he concluded.
Trailing 0-1 within the three-match ODI sequence right here, the Kieron Pollard-led facet is confronted with a must-win state of affairs within the second rubber right here on Wednesday because the left-arm spin all-rounder desires to make all of the distinction within the gradual situations on provide.
“Yes, we know, the IPL is the best league around. But I’m not really focused on that (IPL). The task at hand right now is these two games. They are very important for me, because it will determine the series,” the 28-year-old mentioned in a digital media interplay on the eve of the second ODI.
“Having said that, I think once I do the right things and perform well for my team, the doors will open. For me, it’s all about these two games and winning this ODI series.”
I see myself as a whole all-rounder
A slow-left arm spinner and a dasher down the order, Akeal declared himself as a 50-50 all-rounder, who’s massively influenced by his fellow Trinidadians Pollard and Sunil Narine.
“I think I’m a 50-50 perfect proper batter, proper bowler. Having said that, over the last couple of years, I’ve played CPL, different formats and what not. Then you find yourself you might flex down the order if given an opportunity to bat.
“I undoubtedly see myself as a complete all-rounder and it is nearly working my manner up the ladder. Hopefully folks can see that I’m a real allrounder,” he said.
Akeal, who was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders net bowling squad in the second phase of the IPL in UAE last year, said his fellow Trinidadian Sunil Narine played a big role during the stint.
“For me, having the chance to spend extra time with him in KKR setup helped me quite a bit as a result of the World Cup was performed in Dubai as nicely,” Akeal said.
How Narine helped Akeal during the T20 World Cup
Akeal remembered he was feeling “horrible” at the nets on the eve of their T20 World Cup match and it was the two-time IPL winning KKR all-rounder who helped him.
“It was truly the day earlier than the sport, so it was a bit worrying. But Sunil mentioned ‘do not be stunned. That’s the way it goes. Some days you may really feel horrible within the nets, after which the following day you will notice the ball popping out of your hand completely within the match.’
“His advice was spot on. I didn’t take it (the feeling) on too much and surprisingly in the match the ball came out beautifully,” Akeal, who was their greatest wicket-taker with 5 to his kitty within the T20 World Cup, mentioned.
“I was able to get a feel of the pitches and worked closely alongside, always giving me advice and information and little cues, the type deliveries, trajectory. Immediately after the IPL, we had the World Cup and I thought I didn’t do too bad there.”
“Sunil is not only a friend to me but a big brother. He’s very quiet but very open at the same time. He would share almost everything with all his tricks and ideas.”
“And if he thinks it’s a trick that can’t work and doesn’t work for him, he will definitely shared with me as well.
Terming the duo of Pollard and Narine as his ‘big brothers’, he said: “It’s all the time a blessing to have these guys round. They’re greater than buddies. I contemplate them large brothers they usually all the time look out for you in any manner doable. I’m very grateful.”
“These guys are all the time round. We play with the identical membership again residence — Queen’s Park. So it is the place our relationship grew from. No matter the place you’re, these guys are only a telephone name away.”
West Indies put up an odd present and collapsed towards the spin drive of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar to be bowled out for a paltry 176 as India secured a six-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead within the ODI sequence.
“Yes, we have misplaced the match and it is a quick sequence — three matches. Although we misplaced, there have been nonetheless positives. It’s nearly how we plan to bounce again and are available again robust.
“The message is to stay positive and get ourselves in proper positions to play strong scoring shots. That’s definitely something we’re going to stick with, no matter the surface and condition. Once we do those things we’ll be able to get through,” he concluded.