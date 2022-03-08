West Indies batters ‘need to give the bowlers something to work with’ – Simmons

West Indies will probably be targeted on guaranteeing that their batters grind out sufficient runs for the bowlers to place England’s revamped Test facet beneath strain in Antigua, quite than worrying about who’s or is not within the XI for the vacationers.

The absence of James Anderson and Stuart Broad for England has been a operating theme through the build-up to the three-Test sequence, however each Kraigg Brathwaite , West Indies’ captain, and Phil Simmons, the pinnacle coach, cautioned in opposition to setting an excessive amount of significance by the non-selection of two of the three most-prolific quick bowlers in historical past.

While England’s current travails in Test cricket have been nicely documented, West Indies come into the sequence with only one win of their final eight Tests. During that point, they’ve handed 300 simply as soon as in 16 innings, and been bowled out for fewer than 200 on seven events.

Desmond Haynes’ new choice panel responded by bringing again John Campbell and Shamarh Brooks – who final performed in March 2021 and December 2020 respectively – and dropping Shai Hope and Roston Chase from the squad. While opener Campbell has simply two half-centuries to his title in 15 Tests, he made 4 scores between 33 and 47 in his debut sequence in opposition to England three years in the past, and returns to the facet after scoring a century for Jamaica within the regional four-day championship.

“I think the last time England were here, and we beat them, the opening pair was Kraigg and John Campbell,” Simmons stated. “So let’s hope that’s a good omen for us, because they are back together and they gave the team some good starts. So that’s what we’ve been talking about, getting a good start and then making sure that the top four put things together and not leave it for the middle and lower order.

“That’s been the side of the five-day camp that we had, addressing the truth that batsmen have to bat lengthy, we want to verify we give the bowlers one thing to work with. And I believe that the camp went nicely, so I anticipate good issues from them.”

After leading West Indies to a memorable 2-0 win in Bangladesh in February 2021, Brathwaite has seen the team’s fortunes dip, with a drawn home series against Sri Lanka followed by three consecutive defeats. West Indies can draw on a strong home record against England, however, and Brathwaite was confident that the hosts have enough firepower to maintain their edge.

“As a group, we’re actually wanting ahead to it,” Brathwaite said. “We’re feeling assured, and perhaps not worrying about England’s group, however what we do as a group and we’re actually wanting ahead to the problem.

“It means a lot [playing England], obviously the Barmy Army comes down and gives you a nice atmosphere. We always look forward to this series, especially at home. And we look forward to the challenge. They have some quality cricketers still, so when we do well, you know it’s still a good feeling.

Shannon Gabriel trained with the Test squad as continued his rehab after injury Getty Images

“I believe the sequence itself is all the time totally different to each different sequence now we have. I believe we’re usually excellent at house, particularly the bowlers do a improbable job at house. And clearly it is also our job as batters to get runs, however, I imply the sequence all the time has quite a lot of power and at instances that may encourage guys. You know I believe at house we’re usually good.”

The fragility of the batting on both sides is underlined by the fact that only one batter other than Joe Root – West Indies’ No. 3 Nkrumah Bonner – currently averages more than 40 in Test cricket. For that reason, Simmons warned that West Indies could not afford to be complacent about the calibre of the attack fielded by England.

“You can name it a bonus however once more, no Broad, no Anderson, we preserve harping on that,” he said. “But when you do not have the expertise, you will have younger fellas having to make their title and that’s one thing that you need to guard in opposition to too. For me, you’ll be able to’t be that and saying nicely look, that is an enormous benefit, as a result of you then are likely to get complacent and also you are likely to get discovered early.

“So we have not been looking at the fact that there’s no Broad and Anderson, we’ve been looking at who there is, and there’s still some quality bowlers in there, which we still have to bat against.”

West Indies may but be boosted by the return of a quick bowler of their very own later within the sequence, with Simmons impressed by the progress of Shannon Gabriel after he joined the squad in Antigua to proceed his rehab from a hamstring harm.

“He’s a lot further on than I thought he was,” Simmons stated. “He bowled with some pace today, so we’ll see what happens over the next four or five days. This squad was selected for the first Test, so we’ll see where he’s at while he’s training with us and then we can make a decision on the second Test.”