West Indies call up uncapped duo of Keacy Carty and Nyeem Young for white-ball skills camp

“We will be doing things that we have not been doing well, such as rotating strike, sweeping, and playing spin better,” says Phil Simmons

Cricket West Indies has named uncapped duo of Keacy Carty and Nyeem Young amongst 16 gamers for a white-ball abilities camp that can be held in Antigua from March 31 to April 13. Some of the outstanding names, like Shai Hope, Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nkrumah Bonner and Shamarh Brooks, will even be a part of the camp.

Carty was the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 52 within the final of the U-19 World Cup 2016 , the place West Indies beat India by 5 wickets. The 25-year-old, who represents Leeward Islands in home cricket, has performed 33 first-class matches and 33 List A video games. In white-ball home cricket, he averages 25.05 at a strike price of 69.77.

Young, 21, was a part of the West Indies crew on the U-19 World Cup 2020, the place he scored 140 runs in five innings at a mean of 28.00 and picked up eight wickets. The allrounder has additionally performed for Barbados Royals within the CPL.

“Keacy Carty was a reserve for the team which toured India in February,” Phil Simmons , the pinnacle coach of West Indies, stated in a CWI media launch. “If there was any reason why players couldn’t go he was the next batsman in line. He is one of the players we have looked at before.

“Nyeem Young is without doubt one of the doubtlessly good younger allrounders we now have across the Caribbean, so we simply wish to carry them in and get them to know what we anticipate of them in the event that they get to that degree.”

Outlining the importance of the camp that will be held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Simmons said the stint would give the players a chance to get acclimatised to the white-ball setup while working on their game.

“The camp can be an opportunity for us to do some work with gamers within the white-ball codecs, gamers who might need an opportunity to play within the coming white-ball groups later this yr,” he said. “The most vital factor is that we’ll be doing issues within the camp that we now have not been doing properly, similar to rotating strike, sweeping, and enjoying spin higher. It’s about engaged on issues that we’re not 100% at but. We have a number of gamers on the IPL who can be working at their video games as properly, so we’re working with the gamers right here to ensure they sustain the usual and enhance.”

West Indies have a busy international schedule ahead of them. They will travel to the Netherlands in late May for the first-ever bilateral ODI series between the two teams. Following that, they will head over to Pakistan for a three-match ODI series which was postponed in December 2021 after a lot of Covid-19 circumstances hit the West Indies camp. Both collection can be a part of the World Cup Super League.

Later within the yr, West Indies are additionally scheduled to host Bangladesh, India and New Zealand, with all three excursions anticipated to have white-ball matches. The dates for these excursions are but to be introduced.

Players known as up for the camp: Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Kjorn Ottley, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Nial Smith, Devon Thomas, Nyeem Young