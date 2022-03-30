West Indies call up uncapped duo of Keacy Carty and Nyeem Young for white-ball skills camp
“We will be doing things that we have not been doing well, such as rotating strike, sweeping, and playing spin better,” says Phil Simmons
“Nyeem Young is without doubt one of the doubtlessly good younger allrounders we now have across the Caribbean, so we simply wish to carry them in and get them to know what we anticipate of them in the event that they get to that degree.”
Phil Simmons
Outlining the importance of the camp that will be held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Simmons said the stint would give the players a chance to get acclimatised to the white-ball setup while working on their game.
“The camp can be an opportunity for us to do some work with gamers within the white-ball codecs, gamers who might need an opportunity to play within the coming white-ball groups later this yr,” he said. “The most vital factor is that we’ll be doing issues within the camp that we now have not been doing properly, similar to rotating strike, sweeping, and enjoying spin higher. It’s about engaged on issues that we’re not 100% at but. We have a number of gamers on the IPL who can be working at their video games as properly, so we’re working with the gamers right here to ensure they sustain the usual and enhance.”
Later within the yr, West Indies are additionally scheduled to host Bangladesh, India and New Zealand, with all three excursions anticipated to have white-ball matches. The dates for these excursions are but to be introduced.
Players known as up for the camp: Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Kjorn Ottley, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Nial Smith, Devon Thomas, Nyeem Young