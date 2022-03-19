West Indies Holding England At Bay In The Second Test Match

News Americas, BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Fri. Mar. 18, 2022: The West Indies cricket group is staying robust within the second check match versus England on the Queens Park Oval in Barbados.

West Indies batsmen Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood struck unbeaten half-centuries to revive West Indies and maintain England with out success within the second session right here Friday.

At the interval on the third day of the second Test, the house facet had reached 196 for 3, with captain Brathwaite unbeaten on 70 and his vice-captain Blackwood on 50.

The pair have thus far placed on 95 for the fourth wicket, a stand that has pulled West Indies round from a dodgy place of 101 for 3 about 45 minutes earlier than lunch at Kensington Oval.

Resuming from 44 at lunch, Brathwaite has been resolute, going through 242 deliveries in 5-¾ hours and placing eight fours, reaching his landmark within the third over following the resumption.

Blackwood, in the meantime, curbed his pure aggression to strike half-dozen fours off 116 balls in nearly 2-¾ hour on the crease.

Unbeaten on lunch, Blackwood produced a composed innings to succeed in his sixteenth Test half-century simply earlier than tea.

West Indies misplaced two wickets after resuming the day on 71 for one, Shamark Brooks for 39 and Nkrumah Bonner for 9.

England declared at 507 for 9 declared.