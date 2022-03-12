West Indies implode after Mandhana, Harmanpreet tons to hand India run-rate boosting win

India Women 317 for 8 (Mandhana 123, Harmanpreet 109, Bhatia 31, Anisa 2-59) beat West Indies Women 162 (Dottin 62, Matthews 43, Rana 3-22, Meghna 2-17) by 155 runs

West Indies appeared set to increase their two-game undefeated streak after galloping to 50 in 5 overs, 81 within the wicketless powerplay, and 100 in simply 12. The dominant hand of their blazing begin, and West Indies’ maiden century stand, was Dottin’s regardless of her again and legs requiring common repairs by means of her 62-run knock. Dottin carted 11 boundaries in her breathtaking 46-ball innings.

India sought respite from the Dottin-Matthews onslaught however acquired little regardless of utilizing two quicks and spinners every within the powerplay. With potential league-stage elimination looming down the match, it was third-change Rana’s frugal, game-changing opening spell that led orchestrated West Indies’ implosion.

Dottin swept Rana’s second ball fatally to Meghna Singh, who then dealt West Indies the second blow as Kycia Knight’s pull discovered Mandhana, the one leg-side fielder within the deep. Meghna adopted it up with Taylor’s wicket earlier than Rana eliminated Matthews for 48. In each dismissals, teen wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh snaffled edges with ease.

Earlier, India’s batters, led by Mandhana and Harmanpreet, pulled no punches in a sport they wanted to win to remain protected within the race to the knockouts following the loss to New Zealand on the identical venue. They placed on 317 for 8 – their highest in ODI World Cups and the general highest on this version – after selecting to bat first.

Sneh Rana dismissed each the West Indies openers after a robust begin ICC by way of Getty

Mandhana hit 123 in 119, and Harmanpreet 109 in 107, and so they placed on 184 for the fourth wicket, India’s best in ODI World Cups , to revive India from 78 for 3. On a used floor, India virtually immediately shook off the hesitancy that stifled them within the powerplay towards Pakistan and New Zealand, Yastika Bhatia ‘s fearless stroke play underpinning their method early on. Bhatia received off the mark with a 4 off a mistimed minimize that flew over the slips, and subsequent over, she cracked three fours off pulls as Chinelle Henry gave away 15 runs to start her day.

India’s speedy begin led West Indies to introduce spin within the sixth over. But it was the change on the different finish, within the kind medium-pacer Shakera Selman, that introduced the breakthrough. On 31, Bhatia lobbed a dolly again to Selman off a slower supply. Another smooth dismissal adopted, this time Mithali Raj, who turned the captain with most appearances on the day, giving Matthews a wicket.

Mandhana, in the meantime, steadied the ship at one finish, although the 2 early wickets made her cautious. India amassed 62 for two within the powerplay, the most effective in that part earlier than West Indies bettered it within the chase, and No. 4 Deepti Sharma’s back-to-back fours off Selman promised lots. That, nonetheless, was to not be. Coming on within the thirteenth over, Anisa Mohammed drew an edge off Deepti’s slog-sweep, which Matthews intercepted with a surprising one-handed seize behind the keeper.

With India 100 for 3, 20 overs in, it was all the way down to Mandhana and Harmanpreet to raise them to the 250-run mark, which they hadn’t reached on this World Cup earlier than. On 34 off 51 balls, Mandhana struck her first 4 – a languid flick by means of the midwicket space – and upped the tempo thereafter. She received to her second fifty within the match with one other flick, within the sixtieth ball of her innings, and her subsequent 50 runs got here off simply 43 balls.

With 200 up within the thirty sixth over, Mandhana cracked a 78-metre six off Aaliyah Alleyne as fielding errors got here thick and quick. After reaching the 90s with a 4, Mandhana received a giant slice of luck when, on 94, Alleyne dropped her at deep midwicket. Shamilia Connell examined her with a brief ball and even pinged her pad for an lbw however Mandhana survived, and a 4, courtesy a short-arm pull off Matthews, took her to her second ODI World Cup century, and second towards West Indies. Three of her 13 fours on the day got here off consecutive deliveries as Matthews discovered herself on the receiving finish within the forty second over. India had crossed 250 by then and as Harmanpreet appeared to up the ante at her finish, Mandhana pulled one straight to deep midwicket to be dismissed.

Harmanpreet, too, paced her innings judiciously. A drop by Anisa at brief third handed her a reprieve when on 20. She remained boundary-less in her first 20 balls however struck 12, two of them sixes, off her subsequent 87. It was her strike rotation, although, that accounted for the majority – 57 – of her 109 runs. Harmanpreet, unsurprisingly, relied closely on the sweep nevertheless it was a full-blooded lofted shot that introduced up her second straight fifty.

She batted shut to 3 hours and confronted points together with her wrist as she neared the three-digit milestone. But neither ache nor West Indies might hold her from mentioning her first century within the format since her epochal 171 not out within the semi-final of the 2017 World Cup. A single down the bowler’s proper steered her to the mark, and a 15-run over from Anisa quickly after lifted India previous 300.

India’s 317 for 8 ultimately proved an excessive amount of for West Indies as they rolled over inside 41 overs. On a day of record-breaking feats, Goswami added the ending touches with the wicket of Anisa, because the India veteran rose to the top of the wickets tally in ladies’s ODI World Cup historical past. Fittingly, it was Rana who closed out the sport, catching Connell off her personal bowling.