West Indies lose Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor to injury as Wolvaardt ton sets up South Africa win
Nation was stretchered off whereas Taylor was hit on the helmet and suffered concussion
South Africa 299 for 8 (Wolvaardt 117, Luus 56, Connell 4-54) beat West Indies 203 (Knight 69, Ismail 4-37) by 96 runs
Nation was stretchered off the sphere within the fortieth over of the South African innings after tumbling whereas attempting to cease a Mignon du Preez boundary. She was at midwicket as du Preez swiped, Nation ran in, slipped and fell head over heels. She was unmoved because the ball crossed the boundary and required 12 minutes of on-field therapy earlier than being taken off.
Earlier, within the thirty sixth over, Nation had jammed her shoulder into the bottom as she tried to cease the ball and although she appeared to get better fairly shortly, it might have been the preliminary blow which pressured her off the sphere. She was taken to hospital “out of an abundance of caution”, in response to the West Indies media supervisor.
Slightly greater than 90 minutes later, Taylor copped a blow to the helmet off a Nadine de Klerk bouncer. That was on the finish of the thirteenth over and by the primary ball of the 14th, Taylor, on the non-striker’s finish, stood hunched over together with her fingers on her knees, shaking her head. She confronted one other supply, took a single after which determined she couldn’t proceed. She obtained on-field help however walked off the sphere, pointing to her neck. Taylor was discovered to be concussed, and ultimately changed for the rest of the sport by Aaliyah Alleyne.
“I felt like I wasn’t getting great starts,” Wolvaardt instructed the tv broadcast after her innings. Her earlier three knocks haven’t progressed previous 25. “We focused on building a partnership that took up a lot of time and faced a lot of overs. It’s very nice to see what we can do if we actually do what we are supposed to and get it right.”
The South Africa innings ended a ball brief resulting from an umpiring error, which denied them the chance to carry up solely their third whole over 300. Still, it was an excessive amount of for West Indies who began the innings with out Nation and misplaced quickly Taylor. By then, the collection’ main wicket-taker, Ayabonga Khaka, had eliminated each openers in her first two overs, making use of swing by the air on a moist Johannesburg night.
The collection finale might be performed on Sunday on the identical venue, the Wanderers. South Africa will put on an all-black package to point out their assist for victims of gender-based violence and West Indies will black armbands for a similar trigger.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo’s South Africa correspondent