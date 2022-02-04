West Indies lose Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor to injury as Wolvaardt ton sets up South Africa win

South Africa 299 for 8 (Wolvaardt 117, Luus 56, Connell 4-54) beat West Indies 203 (Knight 69, Ismail 4-37) by 96 runs

West Indies misplaced Chedean Nation and Stafanie Taylor to on-field accidents throughout the third ODI in opposition to South Africa, who received the fixture by 96 runs. The four-match collection is stage at 1-1, with one recreation to play.

Nation was stretchered off the sphere within the fortieth over of the South African innings after tumbling whereas attempting to cease a Mignon du Preez boundary. She was at midwicket as du Preez swiped, Nation ran in, slipped and fell head over heels. She was unmoved because the ball crossed the boundary and required 12 minutes of on-field therapy earlier than being taken off.

Earlier, within the thirty sixth over, Nation had jammed her shoulder into the bottom as she tried to cease the ball and although she appeared to get better fairly shortly, it might have been the preliminary blow which pressured her off the sphere. She was taken to hospital “out of an abundance of caution”, in response to the West Indies media supervisor.

Slightly greater than 90 minutes later, Taylor copped a blow to the helmet off a Nadine de Klerk bouncer. That was on the finish of the thirteenth over and by the primary ball of the 14th, Taylor, on the non-striker’s finish, stood hunched over together with her fingers on her knees, shaking her head. She confronted one other supply, took a single after which determined she couldn’t proceed. She obtained on-field help however walked off the sphere, pointing to her neck. Taylor was discovered to be concussed, and ultimately changed for the rest of the sport by Aaliyah Alleyne.

South Africa posted their highest whole in opposition to West Indies in a bid to stage the collection. Laura Wolvaardt scored her third ODI century and first in opposition to a top-eight rated staff and shared in a 141-run third-wicket stand with Sune Luus to set South Africa up for his or her highest whole in opposition to West Indies.

“I felt like I wasn’t getting great starts,” Wolvaardt instructed the tv broadcast after her innings. Her earlier three knocks haven’t progressed previous 25. “We focused on building a partnership that took up a lot of time and faced a lot of overs. It’s very nice to see what we can do if we actually do what we are supposed to and get it right.”

Luus contributed 56 however the innings’ impetus got here from Chloe Tyron, who smashed a 24-ball 43 to place South Africa in touching distance of 300. With South Africa scoring at a shade below six an over, Shakera Selman’s return of 0 for 39 in 10 was essentially the most miserly of the bowling. Shamilia Connell , who conceded solely 54 runs in her 10, completed with 4 wickets.

The South Africa innings ended a ball brief resulting from an umpiring error, which denied them the chance to carry up solely their third whole over 300. Still, it was an excessive amount of for West Indies who began the innings with out Nation and misplaced quickly Taylor. By then, the collection’ main wicket-taker, Ayabonga Khaka, had eliminated each openers in her first two overs, making use of swing by the air on a moist Johannesburg night.

Kycia Knight ‘s 69 saved West Indies within the hunt however she holed out to long-on to change into offspinner Raisibe Ntozakhe’s first sufferer since making her ODI comeback on this match. Ntozakhe was cleared to bowl once more in September final yr after being reported for a suspect motion in September 2018. She completed with 1 for 53.

Shabnim Ismail took two wickets in two balls to go away West Indies 170 for 7 within the thirty seventh over. Alleyne batted to the tip however was left with an excessive amount of to do. With Nation unable to bat, South Africa solely wanted 9 wickets and took them earlier than West Indies had confronted their full quota of overs.

The collection finale might be performed on Sunday on the identical venue, the Wanderers. South Africa will put on an all-black package to point out their assist for victims of gender-based violence and West Indies will black armbands for a similar trigger.