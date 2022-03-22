West Indies name unchanged squad for third Test against England

West Indies have named an unchanged 13-man squad for the third Test in opposition to England at Grenada, beginning on Thursday, with the sequence locked at 0-0 following attracts within the opening two matches in Antigua and Barbados.

It is the third time within the sequence that West Indies have named the identical 13 gamers, a mirrored image of the preventing spirit proven by the house crew as they appear to defend a proud dwelling file of 1 sequence loss in opposition to England since 1968.

Kraigg Brathwaite , the captain, was the mainstay of their attract Barbados on Sunday, as he batted for a complete of 15 hours and 45 minutes throughout his two innings of the Test, making 160 and 56 not out from a complete of 673 balls, essentially the most ever confronted by a West Indian in a accomplished Test match.

Jermaine Blackwood, the vice-captain, additionally made a first-innings hundred – his third in Tests and second in opposition to England – as West Indies posted 411 of their first innings, stretched throughout 187.5 overs.

“We were very impressed with the captain Kraigg Brathwaite showing the fight in the both innings and the way he led from the front with the bat,” Desmond Haynes, West Indies’ lead selector, mentioned.

“Also, Jermaine Blackwood and the way he played in the first innings to get a century. They batted very well together. We really appreciated the fighting spirit from the batting department. We decided to stick with the same squad and want to see them continue to give a big effort in the third Apex Test match.”

The chances are high that West Indies will identify an unchanged XI for the third time within the sequence, with Kyle Mayers, the reserve batter, and Anderson Phillip, the uncapped quick bowler, the 2 squad members on the fringes.

Speaking after his matchsaving efforts in Barbados, Brathwaite known as for extra of the identical angle from his crew, who haven’t received in ten Tests relationship again to February 2021, however whose resilience has been obvious all sequence lengthy.

“It was good that, after England put up 500, we as a team could fight and put 400 back,” Brathwaite mentioned. “That’s the attitude we want, and the fans want to see. Once you continuously have the right attitude, our Test [results] will go up.

“In durations we might [be more attacking], however spending time on the crease and batting via three new balls is a superb begin for us. We want to only study as fast as doable on the job, and enhance at totally different durations of the sport.”

West Indies Test squad Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales