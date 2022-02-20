West Indies name Women’s World Cup squad, Stafanie Taylor to captain

Stafanie Taylor has been named captain of West Indies’ 15-player squad for the Women’s World Cup, which begins in New Zealand subsequent month.

Taylor just lately missed the ultimate match of West Indies’ ODI sequence in South Africa after sustaining a concussion. Anisa Mohammed, who led the aspect in Taylor’s absence, has been appointed vice-captain for the World Cup, which the skilled offspinner goes into one wicket shy of reaching 300 in international cricket

There are 5 gamers within the squad who may make their World Cup debuts – Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack and Rashada Williams – whereas legspinner Afy Fletcher is included, having made her comeback after maternity depart in South Africa.

West Indies have additionally named three touring reserves as a part of the match’s Covid protocols: Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow.

“The squad selected shows a blend of youth and experience,” selector Ann Browne-John mentioned. “We have Anisa Mohammed who’s playing in her fifth World Cup and will help guide the younger ones selected. We have five players who have had their maiden Cricket World Cup selection.

“The crew simply accomplished a sequence towards South Africa the place the gamers acquired good preparation earlier than the Tournament. There have been some comparatively good showings with a couple of gamers having excellent performances and it’s anticipated that they might elevate their ranges even additional through the competitors.

“Afy Fletcher’s return strengthens the bowling department as she continues to be a world class legspinner.”

Having traveled to New Zealand from South Africa, West Indies have now accomplished managed isolation and begun their preparations for the World Cup in Christchurch. They will assist kick off the match after they tackle the hosts at Bay Oval on March 4.

West Indies World Cup squad: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams

Travelling reserves: Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru, Jannillea Glasgow