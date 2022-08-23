West Indies Penalized For Slow Over-Rate, Road To India 2023 Suffers A Blow | Cricket News

The direct qualification highway to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 for the West Indies cricket group appears extra distant now after two Super League factors had been deducted in reference to sluggish over-rate within the third ODI match in opposition to New Zealand. Pooran-led West Indies group was discovered responsible of not finishing their overs within the allotted time and therefore was penalized by docking two Super League factors. The name was made by the match referee Richie Richardson even after allowances for the sluggish fee had been thought of.

Following the hosts’ five-wicket loss, on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite, and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the costs. West Indies captain Pooran later pleaded responsible to the cost.

The deduction of their factors leaves them with 88 factors, which is unlikely to position them within the prime eight on the finish of the Super League season and assure them a direct likelihood to play within the event scheduled to be held in India.

With wins value ten factors, Ireland (ninth on 68 factors) has a greater internet run fee than the West Indies, and two victories in opposition to Bangladesh at dwelling within the upcoming sequence would additional bolster their rating. Sri Lanka (tenth on 62 factors) and South Africa (eleventh on 49 factors) each have a lot of sequence left within the cycle and are poised to strike.

The Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe the next 12 months can be the one route for West Indies to succeed in India in 2023 in the event that they end exterior the highest eight by way of Super League rankings.

The prime two groups from the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off and the highest three groups from Cricket World Cup League 2 be part of the underside 5 groups from Super League within the Qualifier to seize their possibilities to play within the World Cup.

The Super League motion now strikes to Australia the place the Aussie group led by Aaron Finch will host Zimbabwe in Townsville from August 28 to September 3.

