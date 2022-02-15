West Indies sweat on Pollard’s fitness as India look to get their combination right

Big image

India outclassed West Indies in every of the three ODIs, however the T20I sequence is predicted to be extra aggressive, on condition that the shortest format is arguably the one West Indies are at their strongest in. However, whereas West Indies did have a stirring 3-2 win towards England of their most up-to-date T20I outing, it bears remembering that India are proper now on a six-match successful streak within the format. It started within the T20 World Cup, with wins towards Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia, and if these could be discounted as coming towards comparatively weaker groups, India additionally blanked New Zealand 3-0 at dwelling after the World Cup.

The age-old maxim of India being robust to beat at dwelling nonetheless holds true, and West Indies will must be a way more constantly firing unit to depart India with one thing to indicate. India have some regulars lacking, however there may be sufficient depth within the squad to make them a frightening proposition. The most urgent query for India is: who will Rohit Sharma’s opening partner be ? KL Rahul is absent, in any case.

West Indies, in the meantime, have a curious mixture of new-age T20 big-hitters alongside the accumulators in Shai Hope Darren Bravo and the like, and so they must deploy that blend judiciously to maximise the total influence of their power-hitters.

Form information

Last 5 accomplished ODIs; most up-to-date first

India WWWWW

West Indies WLWLW

In the highlight

Rishabh Pant has curiously underwhelming T20I numbers, with a strike charge of solely 122.87. That is extra to do maybe with a scarcity of position readability within the set-up. Now, he is been put in because the vice-captain to Rohit for this sequence, and will probably be a part of the management group. That ought to give him the liberty to outline his personal position, and play within the method that he’s most snug with. Elevation to the vice-captaincy additionally comes with the intangible higher safety of a spot within the XI, which may free him up mentally.

Jason Holder's shares have risen dramatically of late. He was at all times considered one of West Indies' lynchpins in Test cricket and ODIs, however from not being a part of the primary squad on the T20 World Cup to having IPL franchises compete fiercely for him 4 months later, it has been a steep rise. Holder's versatility with bat and ball is outstanding. He can bowl throughout phases in T20 cricket, he also can bat at completely different spots. He can bowl a heavy ball, utilizing his peak to good impact, and he has the facility to clear the ropes.

Kieron Pollard did not play the final two ODIs with a niggle – West Indies can be determined to have him of their XI Associated Press

Team information If Kishan is locked in as Rohit’s opening accomplice, it nonetheless leaves the query of numbers 5 and 6 for India. Suryakumar Yadav ought to get a type of spots. The different relies on whether or not the group desires the insurance coverage of a sixth bowling possibility, wherein case there’s Venkatesh and Deepak Hooda to select from. Or they could need somebody like Shreyas Iyer, who may provide extra with the bat.

India (attainable) 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Shreyas Iyer, 7 Harshal Patel, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Avesh Khan

The huge query for West Indies has to do with captain Kieron Pollard ‘s health. He missed the final two ODIs with a niggle, and West Indies will want his presence with the bat and within the discipline. If match, it lends the batting numerous heft. If he is not, West Indies might need to show to Bravo or Roston Chase . The plethora of allrounders they’ve ensures that the bowling may have choices and the batting may have depth.

West Indies (attainable) 1 Kyle Mayers, 2 Brandon King, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Kieron Pollard (capt), 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Odean Smith, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Sheldon Cottrell

Pitch and situations

It’s anticipated to be a pitch with good tempo, bounce and carry. However, the dew issue could possibly be important. There was heavy dew on the outfield two days out from the sport, and the eve of the match had a really foggy morning. That makes the toss essential.

Stats and trivia India and West Indies have performed 17 T20Is so far, of which India have received ten and West Indies six.

Only 30 runs separate Kohli (3227) and Rohit (3197) on the general runs tally in T20Is, with Kohli in second place proper now and Rohit third. They may each overtake Martin Guptill, who has the most T20I runs on this planet with 3299, on this sequence.