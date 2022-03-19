West Indies vs England, 2nd Test: Brathwaite, Blackwood centuries frustrate England on Day 3 | Cricket News – Times of India

Key innings from each Brathwaite & Blackwood on Day 3.👏🏿 #WIvENG https://t.co/x0fSvPJ640 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) 1647639965000

Centuries by West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood stymied a annoyed England on day three of the second Test in Barbados on Friday in a match that more and more appears headed for a draw.Their 183-run fourth-wicket stand lifted West Indies to 288 for 4 of their first innings, nonetheless 219 runs behind England at stumps.Blackwood, who would have gone lbw for a duck if England had reviewed the not out choice, lastly went shortly earlier than the shut for 102, plumb lbw when not providing a shot to Dan Lawrence.

But Barbadian Brathwaite was an immovable object as he performed with the utmost of warning in taking 278 balls to succeed in his tenth Test century.

He was particularly proud to succeed in his ton in entrance of his mom at his house floor and acquired a heat ovation all spherical, even from many England followers in a principally full Kensington Oval.

Opener Brathwaite has been on the sector for each minute of the primary three days, displaying a robust sense of focus that has by no means wavered.

He was 109 from 337 balls at stumps, with nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph on 4.

153* run partnership off 348 balls!

“This one means a lot,” Brathwaite mentioned. “My mother was here. She’s never watched me play a game before. It was amazing man.

“It’s nonetheless a good pitch to be sincere, one or two (balls retaining) a bit of low.

“Tomorrow’s crucial again. The more time we can bat the better for us. We still are a ways off their total and have to work extremely hard tomorrow.”

LUCKY BLACKWOOD

Although he has a mediocre batting common of barely 33, Brathwaite has been a West Indies mainstay for greater than a decade and is aware of methods to occupy the crease.

He was supported on Friday by a generally lucky Blackwood, who ought to have been despatched packing twice and England each occasions had solely themselves guilty.

The Jamaican was rapped on the pad by Ben Stokes for what would have been a duck, however England erred in opting to not overview the on-field not out name as a result of ball-tracking confirmed it will have hit the center of leg stump.

Test Ton #3! Well performed @JBlackwood100.

Blackwood had one other life on 65 when bowled by a yorker, a no-ball name foiling what would have been debutant Saqib Mahmood’s first Test wicket.

The England bowlers toiled actually however lacked the cutting-edge penetration wanted to beat the bat repeatedly on a placid pitch, with none of their pacemen averaging way more than 80 miles-per-hour (130 kph).

Spinner Jack Leach despatched down 44 tidy overs, touchdown the ball on a proverbial dinner plate with monotonous regularity however solely sometimes beating the bat.

He ought to have had Brathwaite stumped shortly earlier than the shut but it surely was Blackwood who fell to Lawrence, a late reward for England after hours of fruitless toil.

After final week’s first Test within the three-match sequence was drawn, the present contest additionally appears most probably to finish in a stalemate until England can choose up some fast wickets on Saturday morning.