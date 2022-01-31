West Indies vs England: Jason Holder takes 4-in-4, becomes first Windies male player to collect T20I hat-trick – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Jason Holder turned the primary West Indies male cricketer to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket on Monday. The all-rounder led his group to a dramatic 17-run victory over England within the closing T20I of the five-match sequence, which the West Indies ended up profitable 3-2.

The former captain picked up 4 wickets in 4 balls within the final over of the match to finish a double hat-trick.

England wanted 20 to win off the ultimate over of the sequence decider on the Kensington Oval in Barbados, having been set 180 to win.

Holder began off with a no-ball however dismissed Chris Jordan off his second supply. Sam Billings was the subsequent one to depart getting caught at deep mid-wicket by substitute fielder Hayden Walsh Jr within the third supply.

Adil Rashid was dismissed off the fourth ball at deep square-leg and Holder, giving the senior all-rounder his hat-trick.

The right-arm speedster additional bowled Saqib Mehmood, taking his fourth consecutive wicket in a single over. With this closing over burst, Holder bowled out England for 162, sealing a 17-run win for the hosts.

Hat-trick 4 Holder, and as @irbishi rightly stated the bowler of the sequence maybe the participant of the sequence @Jaseholder98 ….#EngvWI pic.twitter.com/0xvETh8xdX — Imran Munawar (@Imran_Munawar99) January 30, 2022

Holder completed with career-best figures of 5 for 27 in 2.5 overs. He has now change into the fourth participant to have picked up 4 wickets in as many balls within the historical past of T20s. The record contains former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga, Ireland’s Curtis Campher and Afghanistan star Rashid Khan.

As the @CRBrathwaite26 stated earlier #TheJasonHolderOval – Holder first ever T20I hat-trick by a West Indian. Fourth WI bowler to take a 5-fer in a T20I – Holder’s 15 wickets are essentially the most ever by a bowler in a bilateral T20I sequence#MenInMaroon #WIVibes #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/17Qp98iWf3 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 31, 2022

The former West Indies captain stated that he was pleased with his efficiency and was happy with how he got here again after a no ball. He additionally added that taking part in in Kensington Oval was at all times a pumped up feeling.

Holder took a complete of 15 wickets within the five-match-series, and was declared each Player of the Match in addition to Player of the Series.

