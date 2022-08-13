West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022: WI vs NZ Head-to-Head Records and Stats

New Zealand began off their go to to the West Indies on a constructive notice. They have already taken a lead within the three-match T20 International sequence. The first T20I noticed a high-scoring battle the place the Kiwis defeated the hosts by 13 runs. The Islanders will eye to maintain the competitors alive until the final sport by successful the upcoming match which is slated to be held at Kingston’s Sabina Park tomorrow at 12 AM IST. On the opposite hand, the Kane Williamson-steered squad are eager to seal the deal. The earlier encounter noticed a high-scoring battle by which the Blackcaps had outplayed their opponent in each departments.

Coming in to bat first, the Kiwi batters performed some stroke-full knocks. While opener Devon Conway made a 29-ball 43, the Blackcaps skipper missed the half-century by simply three runs. James Neesham continued the present and smashed a quickfire 33 off 15 balls to place up a worth-fighting 185-run whole on the board. From the Islanders, Odan Smith scalped three wickets.

West Indies, in reply, couldn’t present an excellent begin to the chase. Opening batter Sharmarh Brooks waited longer on the crease and scored 42 runs going through 43 deliveries. The remaining batters failed considerably. Romario Sheperd and Odean Smith got here out all weapons blazing within the final over however fell 13 runs in need of reaching the goal. New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner acquired three wickets to his title.

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 17

West Indies: 05

New Zealand: 10

Tied: 00

No Result: 02

West Indies vs New Zealand Previous T20 International:

In the final conflict between these two sides, New Zealand beat West Indies by 13 runs at Sabina Park, Kingston on 11 August 2022.

Last 5 T20 International Results:

New Zealand received by 13 runs.

No outcome.

New Zealand received by 72 runs.

New Zealand received by 5 wickets.

New Zealand received by 119 runs.

Possible Playing 11s:

West Indies: Paul Stirling, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.