West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates | Cricket News

WI vs NZ, third ODI Live Updates: New Zealand received the toss and opted to bat towards West Indies within the third and closing ODI in Bridgetown, Barbados. The collection is evenly poised at 1-1 after New Zealand’s complete win within the earlier match. New Zealand are but to win an ODI collection within the West Indies, however now have the chance to take action. The guests had earlier received the T20I collection 2-1. West Indies, alternatively, have received simply one among their final 11 ODIs, which has seen them lose three collection on the trot. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (capt), Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (capt, wk), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

