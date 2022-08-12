West Indies vs New Zealand: Hayden Walsh Junior Takes Stunner To Dismiss Kane Williamson In First T20I. Watch | Cricket News

The first T20I between West Indies and New Zealand on Wednesday noticed some distinctive fielding by the West Indies gamers on the Sabina Park in Jamaica. Shimron Hetmyer set the tone with a one-handed screamer to dismiss New Zealand Martin Guptill and what adopted was one other good catch from his teammate Hayden Walsh Junior. The latter took a sensational catch on sq. leg to chop quick Kane Williamson‘s stint on the crease. Odean Smith bowled a brief ball to Williamson and the latter, who was batting on 47 off 32 balls, pulled it in the direction of sq. leg looking a boundary however Hayden Walsh’s stunner disadvantaged him of a half-century.

The ball was dying on the floor close to the sq. leg boundary however Hayden Walsh lined good floor operating from the backward sq. leg and put a superb dive to finish the catch.

Watch Hayden Walsh Junior’s catch to dismiss Kane Williamson right here:

#HaydenWalsh take a bow! Absolutely phenomenal fielding from him and all the West Indian crew in 1st T20I in opposition to New Zealand. Watch all of the motion from the New Zealand tour of West Indies LIVE, solely on #FanCodehttps://t.co/6aagmd7vyt@windiescricket @BLACKCAPS#WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/J1taP7meTN — FanCode (@FanCode) August 11, 2022

Talking in regards to the match, West Indies’ season of white ball woe continued as New Zealand accomplished a 13-run win within the first T20I of the three-match collection. Fresh from a profitable European sojourn, the Black Caps posted a formidable 185 for 5 batting first in a rain-interrupted innings earlier than their premier bowlers mixed to restrict the Caribbean aspect to 172 for seven in reply.

Devon Conway (43 off 29) and Kane Williamson (47 off 33) led the New Zealand innings, whereas it was Mitchell Santner (3 for 19 in 4 overs) who shone with the ball within the second innings.

(With AFP inputs)