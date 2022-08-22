West Indies vs New Zealand: Kyle Mayers ton in vain as Kiwis clinch ODI series – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

New Zealand defeated the West Indies by 5 wickets within the third and remaining ODI to clinch the three-match sequence at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday. It was additionally New Zealand’s first ever bilateral win within the Caribbean in 37 years.

Chasing a goal of 302, 4 Kiwi batters struck half-centuries as New Zealand received the match with 17 balls to spare. Captain Tom Latham top-scored with 69, Daryl Mitchell made 63, whereas Martin Guptill and Devon Conway smashed 57 and 56 respectively as New Zeland scored 307/5.

Jason Holder and Yannic Cariah scalped two wickets every.

Earlier, Kyle Mayers’ lashed a superb century and captain Nicholas Pooran blasted 91 off 55 balls because the West Indies scored a formidable 301/8 batting first.

Mayer’s 105 off 110 balls with 12 fours and three sixes dominated a gap stand of 173 with Shai Hope (51) however Pooran’s explosive contribution was essential to push the house facet past the 300-run mark.

Pooran, beneath stress to ship with the bat in a group which fell flat within the second fixture two days earlier, responded in probably the most spectacular method doable at Kensington Oval.

He belted 9 sixes and 4 fours in simply 14 overs on the crease, taking a selected liking to Lockie Ferguson as New Zealand’s quickest bowler conceded 80 runs in his ten-over allotment.

In stark distinction to Ferguson’s distress, spinner Mitchell Santner was a mannequin of fantastic containment in claiming two for 38 whereas left-arm swing bowler Trent Boult was the main wicket-taker with three for 53.

With AFP inputs

