West Indies vs New Zealand: Martin Guptill surpasses Rohit Sharma as highest T20I run scorer – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Kiwi opener Martin Guptill breached Rohit Sharma’s tally in T20 Internationals and once more turned the very best run-getter within the shortest format of the sport.

Guptill scored simply 15 runs within the third T20I towards West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston however was simply 5 runs behind Rohit’s tally of 3487 runs in the beginning of the match. Guptill now sits at 3497 runs after his quick innings on Sunday night time.

Rohit recently overtook Guptill as the leading run-scorer after scoring 64 within the first T20I towards West Indies and had maintained the lead all through the collection.

Guptil regarded in good contact as he hit a 4 and a six in his quick keep earlier than being bowled within the third over. The right-hander moved throughout the stumps to slog sweep an Akeal Hossein supply. But the ball was too full for him to attach and he the ball hit the stumps.

