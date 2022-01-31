West Indies win toss and bat in series decider at Bridgetown

Two modifications for Windies, one for England, with compelling collection locked at 2-2

West Indies gained the toss and selected to bat vs England

Kieron Pollard gained the toss for West Indies and selected to bat first within the collection decider, and auspiciously for the hosts, they are going to be utilizing the identical strip on which Rovman Powell smashed a 51-ball century of their emphatic 20-run win on Wednesday.

It was the fourth time within the collection that West Indies had gained the toss, however the first time they’d chosen to bat first – and with the collection locked at 2-2, Pollard acknowledged that the competition was a “virtual final”, the kind of contest during which runs on the board can show decisive with the stakes at their highest.

Moeen Ali, as soon as once more captaining rather than the injured Eoin Morgan, claimed he was proud of the toss end result, regardless of his incorrect name. “I would have bowled first,” he mentioned. “It is a difficult one but we chase well generally, so happy chasing.”

England have a solitary change, with Tymal Mills sitting out the decider as he continues his return to motion after the thigh pressure that ended his T20 World Cup marketing campaign. Saqib Mahmood returns to the facet after his 28-run over within the closing phases of England’s one-run win in sport two.

“Pretty simple really, we’ll try to defend the short side,” Moeen mentioned of England’s bowling ways in opposition to West Indies’ power-packed line-up.

West Indies: 1 Kyle Mayers, 2 Brandon King, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Rovman Powell, 5 Kieron Pollard (capt), 6 Jason Holder, 7 Fabian Allen, 8 Odean Smith, 9 Romario Shepherd, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Sheldon Cottrell

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Tom Banton, 3 James Vince, 4 Moeen Ali (capt), 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Sam Billings (wk), 7 Phil Salt, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Saqib Mahmood, 11 Reece Topley