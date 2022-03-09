West Indies win toss and bat vs England, both sides unchanged

After stopping NZ from a report chase 5 days in the past, Taylor opts to set a goal

West Indies selected to bat vs England

After stopping the hosts, New Zealand, from a report chase within the event opener 5 days in the past, Stafanie Taylor opted for her aspect to set a goal towards England in Dunedin.

The match between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday on the similar venue was rain-affected and lowered to 27-overs a aspect, however proceedings had been attributable to get underway as scheduled beneath cloudy skies. With luck, this match might be uninterrupted.

West Indies come into the match on a excessive after beating New Zealand on the Bay Oval due to a century from Hayley Matthews and last-over heroics from Deandra Dottin. England, in the meantime, are looking for their first factors of the event after losing to Australia by 12 runs on the weekend. Both sides are unchanged from their opening matches.

In 23 prior conferences, West Indies have solely overwhelmed England 5 instances, most lately in October 2016. England have gained 15 of their clashes, together with the entire final 5.

West Indies: 1 Deandra Dottin, 2 Hayley Matthews, 3 Kycia Knight, 4 Stafanie Taylor (capt), 5 Shemaine Campbelle (wk), 6 Chedean Nation, 7 Chinelle Henry, 8 Aaliyah Alleyne, 9 Shamilia Connell, 10 Anisa Mohammed, 11 Shakera Selman

England: 1 Lauren Winfield-Hill, 2 Tammy Beaumont, 3 Heather Knight (capt), 4 Nat Sciver, 5 Amy Jones (wk), 6 Danni Wyatt, 7 Sophia Dunkley, 8 Katherine Brunt, 9 Sophie Eccelestone, 10 Kate Cross, 11 Anya Shrubsole