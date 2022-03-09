West Indies win toss and bat vs England, both sides unchanged
After stopping NZ from a report chase 5 days in the past, Taylor opts to set a goal
West Indies selected to bat vs England
After stopping the hosts, New Zealand, from a report chase within the event opener 5 days in the past, Stafanie Taylor opted for her aspect to set a goal towards England in Dunedin.
The match between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday on the similar venue was rain-affected and lowered to 27-overs a aspect, however proceedings had been attributable to get underway as scheduled beneath cloudy skies. With luck, this match might be uninterrupted.
In 23 prior conferences, West Indies have solely overwhelmed England 5 instances, most lately in October 2016. England have gained 15 of their clashes, together with the entire final 5.
West Indies: 1 Deandra Dottin, 2 Hayley Matthews, 3 Kycia Knight, 4 Stafanie Taylor (capt), 5 Shemaine Campbelle (wk), 6 Chedean Nation, 7 Chinelle Henry, 8 Aaliyah Alleyne, 9 Shamilia Connell, 10 Anisa Mohammed, 11 Shakera Selman
England: 1 Lauren Winfield-Hill, 2 Tammy Beaumont, 3 Heather Knight (capt), 4 Nat Sciver, 5 Amy Jones (wk), 6 Danni Wyatt, 7 Sophia Dunkley, 8 Katherine Brunt, 9 Sophie Eccelestone, 10 Kate Cross, 11 Anya Shrubsole
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo’s South Africa correspondent