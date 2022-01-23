West Indies win toss and bowl in first T20I in Barbados

West Indies win the toss and bowl first in opposition to England

Kieron Pollard gained the toss for West Indies and selected to bowl first on the Kensington Oval, as the primary T20I in opposition to England ready to get underway.

Two months in the past, the tip of a mighty period of West Indies T20 cricket was signalled when England routed Pollard’s males for 55 on the World Cup, nevertheless it’s a new-look aspect on parade for this collection, with the likes of Brandon King on the high of the order, and the promising allrounders Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith within the lower-middle order.

“It’s unfamiliar territory for me,” Pollard conceded on the toss, after dropping all three tosses within the current ODI collection defeat to Ireland and 4 out of 5 on the World Cup. He selected to bowl first on a biscuit-coloured, contemporary pitch with just a few floor cracks and never an enormous masking of grass. With the prospect of dew underneath the lights, West Indies hope to use the night circumstances when their flip involves bat.

For England, there is a uncommon alternative to check their bench-strength with quite a lot of first-choice gamers absent after their roles within the Ashes, amongst them Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood. Sam Billings , nonetheless, does play, solely days after finishing his 15,000km journey from Hobart to Bridgetown.

“We were going to bat first anyway,” Morgan stated. “But the trend of the World Cup just gone is chasing, we are comfortable with it. It’s very exciting, and considering the strong group we’ve got, the guys underneath are pushing hard.”

For England, Tom Banton will get the possibility to open alongside Jason Roy, who proved his type with a 36-ball hundred in England’s warm-up. He will get the nod forward of Phil Salt, who’s making his return to a well-known setting after spending six years in Bridgetown as a toddler. Chris Jordan is again on dwelling soil too, having additionally grown up in Barbados.

West Indies: 1 Shai Hope, 2 Brandon King, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Darren Bravo, 5 Kieron Pollard (capt), 6 Jason Holder, 7 Fabian Allen, 8 Odean Smith, 9 Romario Shepherd, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Sheldon Cottrell

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Tom Banton, 3 James Vince, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Eoin Morgan (capt), 6 Sam Billings (wk), 7 Chris Jordan, 8 Liam Dawson, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Saqib Mahmood, 11 Tymal Mills