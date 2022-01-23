West Indies win toss and bowl in first T20I in Barbados
Banton opens forward of Salt; Dawson performs first England sport since 2018
West Indies win the toss and bowl first in opposition to England
Kieron Pollard gained the toss for West Indies and selected to bowl first on the Kensington Oval, as the primary T20I in opposition to England ready to get underway.
“It’s unfamiliar territory for me,” Pollard conceded on the toss, after dropping all three tosses within the current ODI collection defeat to Ireland and 4 out of 5 on the World Cup. He selected to bowl first on a biscuit-coloured, contemporary pitch with just a few floor cracks and never an enormous masking of grass. With the prospect of dew underneath the lights, West Indies hope to use the night circumstances when their flip involves bat.
“We were going to bat first anyway,” Morgan stated. “But the trend of the World Cup just gone is chasing, we are comfortable with it. It’s very exciting, and considering the strong group we’ve got, the guys underneath are pushing hard.”
West Indies: 1 Shai Hope, 2 Brandon King, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Darren Bravo, 5 Kieron Pollard (capt), 6 Jason Holder, 7 Fabian Allen, 8 Odean Smith, 9 Romario Shepherd, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Sheldon Cottrell
England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Tom Banton, 3 James Vince, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Eoin Morgan (capt), 6 Sam Billings (wk), 7 Chris Jordan, 8 Liam Dawson, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Saqib Mahmood, 11 Tymal Mills
Andrew Miller is UK editor of ESPNcricinfo. @miller_cricket