West Indies Women vs England Women Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2022 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Preview: Tammy Beaumont is able to construct on her 74 within the opening loss to Australia within the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 as England tackle the West Indies.

England fell 12 runs brief of their chase of 310 towards their Ashes rivals, with Beaumont one in all 4 gamers to make over 70 and will probably be hoping for extra of the identical in Dunedin on Wednesday.

Stafanie Taylor’s Windies upset hosts New Zealand with a last-over win within the opening sport of the event, however the White Ferns bounced again when Suzie Bates scored 79 not out in a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh on the University Oval yesterday.

Beaumont mentioned: “I did not watch yesterday however clearly for Suzie to attain runs on the house floor, nice for her and I feel up to now the event has proven it’s actually high-scoring grounds and high-scoring video games of cricket.

“As a batter that is good to see understanding that you will get worth for photographs and may construct these innings in all of the venues that we have up to now.

“For me, I’m rubbing my hands and ready to get out there.”

Dunedin is internet hosting its third sport on the identical wicket with Monday’s conflict between New Zealand and Bangladesh closely affected by rain.

The damp circumstances and used wicket introduced spinners into that sport however Beaumont isn’t anticipating a distinct method from their match towards Australia.

She mentioned: “I do not essentially assume there’s an excessive amount of to vary in method to the sport. Although we did not recover from the road, that is the very best we have chased in a chase.

“We might most likely have tightened up a bit bit within the subject and with the ball, we bowled fairly a number of extras.

“I do not assume the technique goes to be too totally different, our bowling ways have been distinctive for plenty of years now in each ODI and T20 cricket.

“I’m fully backing the likes of Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross they’ve all been absolutely exceptional for us – Sophie Ecclestone I think is the best spinner in the world in my opinion.”

Beaumont will probably be developing towards a well-recognized face in Deandra Dottin, the final-over hero of the Windies’ shock win first up.

Dottin was a part of the London Spirit facet that additionally featured Beaumont and England captain Heather Knight.

Skipper Taylor and Hayley Matthews, who blasted 119 to arrange the New Zealand win, additionally performed within the Hundred – and for all-rounder Chinelle Henry that have will probably be invaluable

She mentioned: “It actually is [useful]. In our squad, we’ve got loads of younger gamers who’ve by no means actually performed at this degree earlier than.

“And to have these gamers in our set-up, who might assist us on the day, simply helps each one in all us to go on the market and say ‘Ok, they’ve the expertise, they’ve performed towards these folks earlier than.’

“That knowledge, and also the help of the analysts and stuff like that, that’s what helped us to go out there on the day and execute.”

