West must brace for years of Putin pressure on Ukraine, Latvian PM says

Whether or not Moscow launches an assault on Ukraine within the coming days, the West should gear up for years of heightened Russian strain on the nation and on Europe as an entire, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš mentioned Friday.

In an interview with POLITICO, Kariņš mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aim was to suppress Ukraine’s independence and produce it again into “the Russian fold.” Putin may pursue his technique of “neo-imperialism” not simply by means of a direct navy assault but in addition by ramping up efforts to destabilize the Ukrainian economic system and society, Kariņš warned.

“In the best-case scenario — best-case meaning no war — we will be facing long-term pressure from Putin on Ukraine and on Europe as a whole,” mentioned Kariņš, whose Baltic nation borders Russia and Belarus, the place Moscow has massed tens of hundreds of troops as a part of an enormous buildup of forces round Ukraine.

Kariņš was talking in Brussels, the place he was attending a summit of EU and African leaders, the day after U.S. President Joe Biden issued the most recent in a collection of stark Western warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has denied that it intends to assault Ukraine, the place it already backs separatist forces within the east of the nation. But in a letter to Washington on Thursday, Moscow warned of a “military-technical” response if its long-standing safety calls for weren’t met.

Kariņš mentioned he had instructed his European Council counterparts to metal themselves for the long run, regardless of the coming days might convey.

“What I argue with my colleagues in the Council is that we have to be prepared for probably a long haul — not two weeks or two months or even two years … probably it will be much longer. And we have to start thinking in terms of the long game,” the center-right prime minister mentioned.

“In this long game, we are interested in supporting the Ukrainian state, supporting its independence, its democracy, helping it with reforms, helping it financially, helping it withstand the outward pressures of Moscow.”

The EU, U.S., Britain and others within the West have all warned Putin that Russia will face huge financial sanctions if he launches a brand new assault on Ukraine.

‘Stop being afraid of strength’

Kariņš mentioned the EU and NATO had been sturdy and united of their response to the disaster to date however he warned: “The key will be to keep this resolve for the longer term, because it’s one thing to be resolved in the face of an imminent attack. It’s another thing, and it will be challenging, to remain resolved for a long-term — maybe at some point not so imminent — military threat.”

Kariņš, a U.S.-born former businessman and ex-member of the European Parliament who has been Latvia’s prime minister since 2019, additionally mentioned “freedom-loving democracies have to stop being afraid of strength.”

“Being strong does not entail being aggressive. Being strong simply means being strong. And that means continuing to bolster and enhance our own defensive capabilities, throughout all of what is now referred to as the eastern flank … from the Baltic Sea down through the Black Sea,” he mentioned.

“What history has shown and what we see as a direct neighbor of Russia [is that] Putin does not respect weakness. Putin only respects strength,” Kariņš mentioned. “If you want to speak with him, we unfortunately have to enter a different set of norms and the norms are strength, including military strength.”

Kariņš mentioned it was additionally necessary for the West to maintain Ukraine’s path to membership open for each the EU and NATO.

Moscow is fiercely against Ukraine becoming a member of NATO. As a part of diplomatic efforts to defuse the present disaster, some Western leaders, equivalent to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have performed down this prospect for the foreseeable future.

Asked about Scholz’s remarks, Kariņš mentioned: “I think there’s not so much difference [between us].”

“It’s maybe a question of how we phrase things,” he added. “And this is important, of course — how things are phrased publicly is important. But I think — and from my country’s point of view — we need to leave both of these paths open.”

