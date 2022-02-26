West Tigers co-captain James Tamou handed one-match ban after ‘extremely dangerous’ tackle

James Tamou is predicted to overlook spherical one of many season after he was charged by the NRL Judiciary for harmful contact.

The incident occurred within the 2nd minute of the Tigers’ 16-8 victory over Sydney at Gosford’s Central Coast Stadium, with Tamou taking out Sam Walker‘s legs while in the motion of kicking.

The 19-year-old landed awkwardly on his shoulder after Tamou flipped him over.

“That’s harmful, that’s actually harmful … that is unhealthy, James Tamou spearing in on the legs,” former Cronulla Sharks star Michael Ennis mentioned on Fox League.

“That was really ugly. Walker in the air, spearing in at the legs, that is awful from James Tamou.

“It is dangerous contact, could have broken his leg, he lands on his neck.

“I don’t know how he stayed on the field.”

Walker fortunately walked away from the incident unscathed, and match referee Gerard Sutton promptly put Tamou on report.

However, Walker was later dominated out of the match after copping a knee within the head from Tigers second-rower Kelma Tuilagi whereas making a sort out and failing an HIA.

On Saturday morning, the NRL Judiciary handed Tamou a grade two harmful contact cost; if the veteran prop accepts the one-game ban with an early plea, he’ll miss the Tigers’ Round 1 fixture towards the Melbourne Storm at Sydney’s CommBank Stadium.

But if Tamou fights the fees and loses, he would miss two matches.

Tamou has performed 286 first-grade video games since making his NRL debut in 2009. He represented the New South Wales Blues in 14 State of Origin fixtures and performed 12 Tests for Australia between 2012 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Sydney prop Lindsay Collins copped a $750 superb for a harmful contact cost for a reckless hit on Tigers five-eighth Jackson Hastings within the forty ninth minute of Friday’s contest.

Zane Musgrove, Luciano Leilua and Alex Seyfarth every scored tries within the Tigers’ eight-point triumph, the place they bounced again from an eight-point deficit to clinch the upset victory.