West will not allow Russia a ‘diktat peace’ in Ukraine, says Germany’s Scholz

Russia won’t get away with attempting to redraw Ukraine’s borders by creating info on the bottom and ready out Kyiv and its allies, Olaf Scholz stated, insisting that the West wouldn’t stand for a “diktat,” or dictated, peace pressured on the nation.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated final week that Kyiv wouldn’t commerce territory for peace with Russia, telling Italy’s RAI tv that he had been requested by French President Emmanuel Macron to think about doing so.

The French authorities has denied that any such suggestion had been made. On Monday, Scholz stated that such stealth border modifications wouldn’t be accepted by the West if Ukraine objected to them.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There is only one way out of this for Russia and that is reaching an agreement with Ukraine,” he instructed RTL tv. “And that doesn’t mean a diktat peace, taking a bit of territory and then saying ‘sign here’.

“And it also won’t work as in the case of Crimea, where the war is over in the sense that there is no more shooting, but a new border has been drawn, and then they wait until everything goes back to normal,” he added.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and has since claimed a sovereignty over the Black Sea peninsula. Russia’s declare is rejected by Kyiv and all however a handful of different nations.

Weapons deliveries to assist Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s invasion and sanctions in opposition to Moscow have been designed to make it clear that “an agreement with Ukraine is unavoidable, and there is no way around this for President (Putin).”

Moscow calls its invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation” to rid the nation of fascists, an assertion Kyiv and its Western allies say is a baseless pretext for an unprovoked struggle.

Read extra:

Turkey’s Erdogan says will not approve Sweden and Finland joining NATO

Russia using mercenaries to replace troop losses in Ukraine: US analysts

In Ukraine and internationally, scenario darkens for Russia