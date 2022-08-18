Westbound Highway 62 to reopen between Richfield and Edina Thursday

RICHFIELD, Minn. – An almost seven-mile stretch of westbound Highway 62 stays closed Wednesday from Interstate 35W in Richfield to Highway 100 in Edina, however it ought to reopen sooner than anticipated.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a truck hauling steel beams hit and broken a pedestrian bridge simply east of Hwy. 100 Tuesday morning. No one was harm.

Big chunk of the pedestrian bridge over HWY 62 in Edina close to Rosland Park has been eliminated after a truck w/ metal beams hit it Tuesday. Same bridge was hit again in February and has been closed since. Neighbors hope a brand new bridge might be constructed, one which’s ADA compliant. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/LLc1V9fIUR — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) August 17, 2022

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says visitors will circulation once more on the stretch beginning Thursday at 6 a.m., if climate cooperates, after crews full eradicating the bridge.

When visitors obtained diverted Tuesday, Len Levine’s 15-minute journey to Untiedt’s Vegetable Farm in Edina took practically triple the time.

“All of a sudden we couldn’t believe it,” Levine mentioned. “We got into traffic that was standing still, and there was no notice. We didn’t know what was going on.”

Levine occurs to be a former MnDOT commissioner.

“It’s going to be heavily congested on neighborhood streets and it’s going to cause backup on 494 as well,” he mentioned.

Traffic worries apart, the ladies who run Untiedt’s say making the bridge protected once more is what’s most essential.

“I hope they take their good time, get it done right, do it right the first time,” mentioned Whitney Aune. “No reason to mess up a bridge in Minnesota.”

This is not the primary time this yr this bridge has been broken. A automobile hit it in January, and the bridge closed for an prolonged time period.