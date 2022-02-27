Western Allies Agree Cutting Russia Out Of SWIFT Global Payment System

This will even finish the “golden passports” for rich Russians, a press release mentioned.

Berlin:

Germany and its Western allies agreed to chop Russia out of the SWIFT international cost system, a spokesperson for the German authorities mentioned on Saturday, in a 3rd sanctions package deal geared toward halting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions, agreed with the United States, France, Canada, Italy, Great Britain and the European Commission additionally embody limiting the flexibility of Russia’s central financial institution to help the rouble.

This will even finish the “golden passports” for rich Russians and their households and can goal people and establishments in Russia and elsewhere that helps the warfare towards Ukraine, the spokesperson mentioned.

“The countries stressed their willingness to take further measures should Russia not end its attack on Ukraine and thus on the European peace order,” he added.

