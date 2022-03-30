Western Australia aim to end Sheffield Shield final curse as Victoria challenge awaits

As Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb posed for the cameras, the enduring Sheffield Shield nestled between the skippers made for an impressive sight in entrance of the WACA’s well-known scoreboard.

After a 23-year drought, the burly trophy was again on Western Australian turf however not but within the WACA’s possession, bolstered by a Cricket Australia official whisking the Shield away when the media occasion on Wednesday ended.

A determined Western Australia will probably be aiming to finish their curse once they host Victoria within the five-day Sheffield Shield ultimate beginning on Thursday. Perhaps nobody has endured the drought greater than 38-year-old Marsh, who made his first-class debut for Western Australia in 2000-01 – simply two seasons after Tom Moody held aloft the Shield on the Gabba after repeating as champions.

Ever since these glory days – that 1998-99 successful group featured Adam Gilchrist, Mike Hussey, Simon Katich and Damien Martyn – Western Australia have largely been mired close to the underside of the Shield competitors. Even Justin Langer, who helped gas the Perth Scorchers right into a BBL powerhouse, was unable to ship a title with Western Australia falling quick in consecutive Shield finals in 2013-14 and 2014-15 throughout his teaching tenure.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been a curse,” Marsh mentioned. “It’s been a long time between drinks. Probably three years ago when I knew my Australian days were over, I made a real conscious effort to come back here and try to be part of something like tomorrow.”

Western Australia enter as heat favourites after securing their first residence ultimate since 1997-98 with a thumping innings and 51 run victory over Victoria on the WACA final week. They have a great mix of youth and expertise with batter Hilton Cartwright in aggressive kind, whereas their tempo assault is various and boasts left-arm fast Joel Paris and speedster Lance Morris who mixed for 10 wickets as Victoria crumbled for 114 and 172.

Marsh mentioned their ultimate eleven hadn’t been confirmed however hinted at it remaining unchanged which means 17-year-old Teague Wyllie , who starred on the current Under-19 World Cup, would maintain his place after making 42 within the center order in his first-class debut.

“He’s pretty lucky, I’ve waited 20 years to play in a home Shield final and he’s playing one in his second game,” Marsh mentioned. “It’s a great story. He’s played so well over the last 18 months and thoroughly deserves his opportunity and I’m really excited for him.”

Victoria have obtained a lift with the inclusion of Ashes hero Scott Boland Getty Images

While Marsh remained uncertain if this is able to be the swansong of his lengthy first-class cricket, which netted six tons in 38 Tests, he remained targeted on Western Australia’s bid for a trifecta of titles after successful the Marsh Cup and Scorchers triumphed within the BBL.

“This would certainly cap it off but there is a lot of hard work and we are looking forward to giving it a big shake in front of family, friends and fans,” he mentioned.

While anticipation is constructing internally, the ultimate is a comparatively low-key affair in Perth amid Australian soccer season heightened by the suffocating build-up of the marquee native AFL fixture between crosstown rivals West Coast and Fremantle. Even so, Marsh hoped for a powerful turnout on the WACA.

“Hopefully we get a big crowd and the supporters can get right behind us,” he mentioned.

Hoping to spoil the social gathering, Victoria – who final gained the Shield in 2018-19 – boast a powerful high order by way of newly joint participant of the season Travis Dean, Will Pucovski, Nic Maddinson and Handscomb.

But they have been left shorthanded with opener Marcus Harris compelled out attributable to testing constructive to Covid-19 on his return from the Test tour of Pakistan. Harris joins veteran James Pattinson on the sidelines after the previous Test fast was dominated out with a calf damage.

Victoria, nonetheless, obtained a much-needed enhance with the inclusion of Ashes hero Scott Boland, who will return to the sector after being unused throughout the Pakistan Test collection.

“I’m sure (Boland) has trained the house down in Pakistan and done all the workloads,” Handscomb mentioned. “Scotty knows his body well and what he needs to do, so he’ll be ready tomorrow.”

With the ultimate set to be performed in humid and overcast situations all through, Boland looms as a significant handful on the WACA floor though Handscomb most popular sticking with Victoria’s underdog tag. “The conditions are probably going to suit WA because it’s their home ground,” he mentioned.

“We had a good run last week so we have an understanding of what we are going to get. Hopefully we will learn from that and be better for it.”

Western Australia (attainable): 1 Cameron Bancroft, 2 Sam Whiteman, 3 Shaun Marsh (capt), 4 Hilton Cartwright, 5 Teague Wyllie, 6 Josh Philippe (wk), 7 Aaron Hardie, 8 Joel Paris, 9 Matthew Kelly, 10 Corey Rocchiccioli, 11 Lance Morris

Victoria (attainable): 1 Will Pucovski, 2 Travis Dean, 3 Peter Handscomb (capt), 4 Nic Maddinson, 5 Matt Short, 6 Jono Merlo, 7 Sam Harper (wk), 8 Will Sutherland, 9 Scott Boland, 10 Mitch Perry, 11 Jon Holland