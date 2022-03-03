Western Australia reopens to overseas and domestic travel as flights touch down at Perth Airport

“The past two years have been incredibly challenging for people who have been separated from friends and family in WA for most of that time, so it will be an emotional day for those reuniting with loved ones,” Mr Joyce stated. Loading “Australia is now finally back together.” The airline is anticipated to return to 40 per cent of its pre-pandemic capability in WA throughout March with flight frequencies to extend additional through the April faculty vacation interval. The milestone reopening, which comes 712 days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison closed Australia’s borders to non-residents, coincides with WA shifting to degree two public well being restrictions which can cut back hospitality venues to a 150-person most, and main occasions to 50 per cent capability, whereas family gatherings shall be restricted to 10 folks.

Mr McGowan stated the restrictions would have an plain affect on some companies, however would hopefully solely final a month to cut back the anticipated peak in Omicron instances in April or May. "We've come so far in the pandemic, as a state we've done so well," he stated. "I know everyone is tired and ready for the pandemic to be over, so am I, but while we are facing our biggest challenge to date, take heart in the fact we have avoided the worst of the pandemic over the past two years – the economic devastation, the serious illness and the large loss of life experienced elsewhere. "[On Thursday] we take a big step forward as our border controls come down. Families can reunite without unduly risking the health of the state, it's going to be good to see."

As the state begins to stay with COVID-19 for the primary time, most different states are easing their restrictions and have handed their peak in instances. International borders for these jurisdictions reopened on February 21. Mr McGowan stated on Wednesday WA had almost 7000 energetic instances, with 16 in hospital and none in intensive care. "We are expecting hospitalisations to climb rapidly in coming weeks. The experience in the eastern states is that hospital admissions lag about two to three weeks behind case numbers," he stated. "So while the current low numbers are very encouraging, it would be wishful thinking to assume these types of numbers will continue for much longer."