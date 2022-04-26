Western Australia’s Test pioneer John Rutherford dies aged 92
The right-handed opener made 30 and took a wicket within the second innings, dismissing Vijay Manjrekar on the Brabourne Stadium within the drawn match.
Rutherford, who hailed from Bruce Rock, a small nation city 243km east of Perth, performed 67 first-class matches between 1952-53 and 1960-61 scoring 3367 runs at 31.76 with six centuries and 15 half-centuries.
“John Rutherford played an enormous role in placing WA Cricket on the map, at a time when the national side was dominated by players from the eastern states,” Matthews mentioned.
“He was a talkative and charismatic personality, and his passion for cricket was infectious.
“On behalf of everybody at WA Cricket and the State’s cricketing group, we ship our deepest condolences to the Rutherford household.”