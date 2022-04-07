Western Cape ANC asks why Fritz sexual harrassment allegations took so long to be dealt with | News24

The ANC is demanding that the Western Cape social improvement division head clarify why it has no data of sexual harassment complaints for the previous yr.

This comes after a preliminary investigation concluded that allegations of sexual misconduct in opposition to former Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz are credible.

Chair of the Social Development Committee within the legislature, Dan Plato, stated he would not demand their presence, as he did not wish to jeopardise the investigation.

The ANC is insisting that the Western Cape’s social improvement head of division clarify why it had no file of stories of sexual harassment for the previous yr, regardless of the accusations levelled at former Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

“The ANC in the Western Cape legislature is growing tired of DA antics to cushion those who may have knowledge of alleged sexual misconduct by former Social Development and Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz, from accountability,” stated ANC MPL Mesuli Kama in an announcement.

The social improvement committee sat on Tuesday to replace the members on the Western Cape authorities’s sexual harassment coverage which dates again to 2011, and to listen to what it’s doing about gender-based violence, however the opposition ANC was not comfortable.

Premier Alan Winde has known as for a overview of the coverage following the allegations levelled at Fritz, who was subsequently fired when an impartial pre-investigation discovered that the claims in opposition to him may very well be substantiated.

Fritz held the highly effective place of the DA’s provincial chief, and claimed the allegations had been not more than a political smear. He has resigned as provincial social gathering chief, however nonetheless retains a few of his perks, to Winde’s chagrin.

It was the second scandal resulting in a change on the prime, with the social gathering’s former chief Bonginkosi Madikizela leaving when it was found that he didn’t have the Bachelor of Commerce diploma he had claimed to have.

Madikizela is now set to be the premier’s advisor. Madikizela had additionally been the transport and public works MEC.

The division is vital to navigating the intricacies of taxi operators’ necessities, however has its personal new scandal, with the province’s visitors chief at present on trial for the alleged sexual assault of a colleague. He remains to be at work.

The Department of Social Development’s in-depth presentation on the way it handles sexual harassment and gender-based violence was overshadowed by the ANC eager to know why it couldn’t simply discuss Fritz. The ANC additionally needed to know why it had no stories of sexual harassment in opposition to senior officers over 10 years, regardless of the coverage.

Department head Robert Macdonald was current, however neatly side-stepped questions relating to Fritz, specializing in questions associated to coverage implementation.

“We are still waiting for the head of department to account for MEC Fritz’s [alleged] sexual misconduct,” stated ANC MPL Rachel Windvogel in the course of the question-and-answer session.

“A lot of this occurred during his time in the department,” she stated, referring to Fritz’s earlier tenure as social improvement MEC.

‘Beautifully written shows’

The opposition additionally questioned why the visitors chief was nonetheless at work, however the principle witness in opposition to him is off because of the emotional pressure of bringing the case. Another two circumstances had been raised, however additional particulars weren’t mentioned. One information report linked a councillor to a grievance that he had touched a colleague inappropriately. The councillor has reportedly resigned.

In response to the province’s gender violence prevention technique, the place Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez is pushing for a gender-based violence consultant on all ward committees too, Kama was not placated.

“The experience of victims on the ground is not as glossy as we think,” he stated.

“I always have a problem with these beautifully written presentations. What I want here is the current deliberate actions.

“If you verify within the Western Cape authorities, it has a gender-based violence plan, however when it comes to financial improvement… the complainant sits at dwelling coping with the trauma, and he [the accused traffic chief] retains on working.

“And that sends a message to the victims we are not really dealing with these issues. There is a glaring disconnectedness.”

The committee is chaired by former neighborhood security MEC Dan Plato, on a return to the legislature after being the the DA’s mayor of Cape Town.

It heard that the Social Development Department was attempting to tug out all of the stops relating to the prevention of gender-based violence, and the circumstances that typically set off it, similar to substance abuse problems.

The committee was informed that in 2019, eight of the ten police stations with the best variety of gender-based violence stories within the province had been in Cape Town. They are: Mitchells Plain (83), Delft (54), Manenberg (50), Mfuleni (50), Cape Town Central (46), Kleinvlei (45), Bishop Lavis (44), and Gugulethu 43).

Sexual harrassment coverage

After the shows on Tuesday, Plato was requested once more to get the social improvement head of division to take particular questions on Fritz.

Plato refused, saying he didn’t wish to compromise the investigation.

The ANC desires to know why it took so lengthy for the allegations to return out, on condition that the anti-sexual harassment coverage is used throughout the 13 departments of the Western Cape authorities.

The ANC and DA are sometimes at loggerheads over whether or not social gathering officers accused of crimes ought to step apart, or resign.