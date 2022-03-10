Western Cape bars Russian embassy from legislature events | News24

The Western Cape legislature will not be having the Russian embassy or consulate employees over for occasions anymore.

The provincial cupboard additionally resolved that they will not attend any of its capabilities both.

Premier Alan Winde mentioned they felt they needed to take a stand for the sake of Ukrainians and Russians who’re in opposition to the struggle.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the Russian Federation’s embassy and consulate officers are not welcome on the legislature’s capabilities and occasions.

In a follow-up to his assertion standing by the folks of Ukraine following Russian forces’ assault on its neighbour, Winde mentioned legislature employees and officers wouldn’t go to any of the Russian Federation’s occasions both.

Winde got here below fireplace final week for his stance on the struggle, with the opposition ANC saying the DA-led provincial authorities had not bothered taking a principled stand in opposition to different wars.

Winde mentioned though it was uncommon for the provincial cupboard to take a stance on such a matter, that they had resolved at a gathering on Thursday to take a transparent place to sentence the Russian Federation’s actions in Ukraine and to name for a ceasefire, given the nationwide authorities’s “ambiguous” place.

“While doing so is not common for a province, it was viewed as essential to make clear to our own residents, to the people of Ukraine, and to the rest of the world that we cannot and will not remain ‘neutral’ in the face of such a cruel attack on the democratic values that we all hold dear,” Winde mentioned.

The Western Cape authorities has additionally known as for a full withdrawal of Russian armed forces from Ukraine.

“While condemning the attack on the sovereignty of Ukraine, we also acknowledge that many Russian citizens are themselves standing up and protesting against this war, and thousands have been arrested as a result. This anti-democratic clampdown also requires condemnation in the strongest terms,” mentioned Winde.

South Africans protest in Pretoria in opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Gallo Images Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Russian forces entered Ukraine on 24 February after weeks of massing close to the border amid a fancy set of causes, which embody its opposition to Ukraine’s ambitions of becoming a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

NATO is an alliance of nations shaped for his or her collective defence of one another. NATO was initially formed as a response to Russian expansionism and is made up of European international locations, the UK and the US.

This not solely set off a mass evacuation from Ukraine of Ukrainians and international nationals dwelling there, however a slew of sanctions.

The ANC on Saturday known as the sanctions “draconian”, in a press release slamming the abrupt chopping of the worldwide Russia Today tv feed.

On Wednesday, Western Cape Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer mentioned they have been scrambling to seek out different markets to purchase wheat and fertiliser from, and to re-route its horticultural merchandise to.

As current as January, the South African embassy in Russia hosted a wine tasting to point out off South African wine and encourage imports from South Africa.

Most of South Africa’s wine is produced within the Western Cape.

