Western Cape cop accused of killing girlfriend resigns from service | News24

The Piketberg policeman accused of murdering his girlfriend Natasha Booise along with his state-issued gun has resigned from his job.

The court docket within the Western Cape city heard that he resigned a day earlier than his disciplinary listening to.

The court docket additionally heard additional particulars of a earlier incident he was concerned in earlier than the Booise taking pictures.

Piketberg policeman, Sergeant Richard Smit, was so offended when his father advised him to not carry ladies to his home that he allegedly fetched his gun and squeezed off a shot in direction of the previous man, the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court heard on Tuesday.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila stated this incident was revisited throughout Smit’s bail software after his arrest for the homicide of his girlfriend Natasha Booise within the city on 2 January.

Court papers had already revealed beforehand that he had earlier convictions earlier than Booise was shot lifeless.

For a stabbing in 2015, he was convicted of assault; and in 2017, he was fined R1 500, once more for assault after he had crushed a person up.

READ | Ramaphosa appoints Zondo as Chief Justice

He additionally had a conviction for Contravention of the Road Traffic Act and resisting arrest. The Piketberg Magistrate’s Court fined him R3 000 for that incident.

Ntabazalila stated the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court was listening to Smit’s bail software on Tuesday, the place he was represented by Cape Town felony defence lawyer William Booth.

Ntabazalila stated that the court docket heard that within the case involving his father, he had arrived dwelling with a lady and his father complained that he didn’t need him bringing ladies dwelling.

Richard Smit. File/Netwerk24

Smit’s response was to level a finger at his father and allegedly grabbed him by the chest. His father picked up a stone to defend himself, and Smit allegedly went into the home to fetch his firearm.

His sister was screaming at their father to run away. As the older man fled, he heard a shot fired and ran right into a neighbour’s home.

The feminine neighbour then confronted Smit and coaxed the gun from him.

The police arrested him and confiscated his firearm.

The case went to court docket 5 instances, and after mediation, the fees have been withdrawn.

Papers submitted earlier revealed that he efficiently utilized to have the police-issue firearm returned to him.

Booise was shot lifeless as she walked in direction of Smit’s automotive whereas out together with her household on 2 January.

He had apparently been nagging to see her. She had requested for some household time and stated she would see him later. They have been in a long-term relationship.

Instead, he discovered Booise throughout her stroll and allegedly shot her from his automotive, utilizing his official firearm.

Smit faces seven prices: the homicide of Booise; two counts for the tried homicide of Roslin Kaaiman and Erin Plaatjies within the ensuing chaos; discharging a firearm in a built-up space; dealing with a gun whereas beneath the affect of a substance that has an intoxicating or narcotic impact; and two counts of assault for allegedly threatening the ladies.

The software was postponed to 4 and 5 April for Booth to proceed his cross-examination.

In the meantime, Ntabazalila stated Smit resigned from the police the day earlier than his disciplinary listening to. He is now unemployed.

The State is opposing bail.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.